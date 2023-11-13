VINEXPOSIUM TO STRATEGICALLY CO-LOCATE VINEXPO AMERICA WITH SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW IN 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinexposium, now assuming sole management of Vinexpo America, has strategically chosen to co-locate its Northern American trade event with the Specialty Food Association's Summer Fancy Food Show (running June 23-25) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Both event organizers agree on capitalizing on each other's assets for this colocation, which will take place June 24-25. It will be the perfect match to showcase the complementary nature of wine, spirits and specialty food products. This inherent synergy will allow cross-promotion and increase sales potential.

The Summer Fancy Food Show co-located with Vinexpo America is a natural pairing.

The Summer Fancy Food Show's focus on gourmet and artisanal foods will align with the wine and spirits diversity displayed at Vinexpo America and enhance the overall experience of both shows' attendees. Summer Fancy Food Show's 68th edition will gain exclusive access to Vinexpo America's qualified and concentrated audience of wine and spirits producers, distributors, importers, sommeliers, and industry experts, opening up new avenues for collaboration and growth.

If Vinexpo America is a younger event (6th edition to take place in 2024), the Vinexposium group benefits from a forty-year-experience of international trade events creations. Vinexpo America has already become the premier event for the wine and spirits industry in North America, growing by 30% year-over-year. Vinexposium is now keen to amplify its presence in this key territory, making capital out of its wine and spirits industry knowledge, network and global reach. Many international producer countries with strategic interests in the region will be participating to do business with Northern-American wine and spirits trade buyers. Vinexpo America will also be providing a top-quality programme of wine and spirits educational sessions, tastings, and seminars led by renowned experts.

"We chose to co-locate Vinexpo America with Summer Fancy Food Show next year to further optimize our exhibitors' and visitors' return on investment," says Rodolphe Lameyse, Vinexposium CEO. "The Fancy Food Show is the premiere destination for those who want to experience the incredible breadth of specialty products available today, from specialty food and beverage makers to innovators and trendsetters. It will definitely enhance the overall experience of all participants."

"The Specialty Food Association is excited to have Vinexpo America co-located with the Summer Fancy Food Show," said Phil Robinson, SVP, Member Development for the SFA. "Our buyers have expressed significant interest in expanding into more wine options, making this a natural pairing that will add to the experience for attendees and exhibitors of both Shows."

The Summer Fancy Food Show will feature thousands of specialty food products from around the world, educational programming, events, and networking opportunities. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here .

About VINEXPOSIUM

Vinexposium offers a cohesive focal point for every strand of the wine and spirits industry by designing a variety of relevant event formats all year round and across the globe. By bringing together exhibitors and visitors at 10 events a year, and through its community every day at vinexposium365.com, Vinexposium is the industry's ally, geared to developing its sales reach. For more information, visit www.vinexposium.com Vinexposium, creating momentum

About the SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $194 billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows - which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America - as well as the sofi™ Awards - which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

