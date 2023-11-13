This New "Swiss-Army Knife" of Gloves Extends Enjoyment Outdoors

LOS ANGELES and PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drymile, a label of Ventex Inc LLC, specializes in waterproofed items. For over 20 years Ventex has perfected a range of garment manufacturing, and in 2017 they discovered a method that solved many past issues of waterproofed clothing, from no-stretch discomfort to sweaty moisture entrapment. Their Waterproof Socks changed the market with a thinner, moisture-wicking design that also keeps feet warm in freezing conditions. Drymile is excited about their latest revolution: HYLA Waterproof Gloves.

(PRNewswire)

According to Mayo Clinic, hypothermia can set in if your body temperature to below 95°F (35°C). Body temperature is normally at around 98.6°F (37°C) so only a few degrees can mean the difference between a comfortable time outside and rushing to the nearest hospital.

Hypothermia could be resulted from the following conditions:

Wearing clothes that aren't warm enough for weather conditions

Staying out in the cold too long

Being unable to get out of wet clothes or move to a warm, dry location

Falling into the water, as in a boating accident

Living in a house that's too cold, either from poor heating or too much air conditioning

The first step to preventing major organ shutdown, heart failure, and nervous system issues due to hypothermia is simple: Dress warm enough for the outdoors. The next line of defense, however, is a bit more nuanced: preventing exposure due to wet conditions.

Introducing the HYLA Waterproof Gloves

After a chilly day of snowboarding, the Drymile development team noticed that typical waterproof gloves were incredibly bulky, leaving the wearer with very little control with their fingers. How was a person supposed to tie their boots, pull something out of their pant pockets, or snap a photo on their phone while essentially wearing sleeping bags on their hands? Drymile set out to redesign the waterproof glove with total dexterity in mind, resulting in their patented HYLA Waterproof Glove.

Drymile's HYLA Waterproof Glove is The Swiss Army Knife of gloves, a seamless (literally, they're seamless!) blend of stretchy and breathable comfort, woolen warmth, grippy palms, touchscreen compatible fingertips, machine washability, and skin-tight agility. And, as the name suggests, HYLA Gloves are 100% waterproof unlike regular knit gloves, making HYLA a line of defense against wetness-induced skin blistering and yes, hypothermia.

At present, Drymile's HYLA Waterproof Gloves and other waterproof gear is available in unisex adult sizes on Amazon and on www.drymile.com.

Drymile's Mission

Drymile seeks to provide workers and outdoor enthusiasts with more comfort that will help them enjoy their favorite activities for longer including skiing, snowboarding, fishing, boating, hiking, camping, kayaking, cycling, jogging, riding, and more. The brand will continue to launch waterproofed products, giving consumers an opportunity to actually enjoy cold, wet conditions. You are invited to contact the Drymile team at sales@drymileshoes.com with ideas and suggestions so that we can work waterproof-gloved hand in hand to develop even more great waterproof solutions!

Additional Information

www.drymile.com

https://www.amazon.com/stores/DRYMILE/Homepage/page/4868FBB9-7609-493B-8EF8-DE6156844153

www.instagram.com/drymile

Press Kit

HYLA Images

Drymile Logos

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRYMILE