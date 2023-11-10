Simmons Bank Celebrates Military Service Ahead of Veterans Day

Tommy May, Vietnam veteran and chairman of Simmons First Foundation, served as keynote speaker at a luncheon honoring Central Arkansas veterans and military

Simmons Bank River Market Building to be illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Veterans Day on November 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Veterans Day, Simmons Bank (Simmons) is honoring the brave men and women who serve or have served our country's military through a series of events designed to recognize their service and sacrifice to protect our freedom.

Simmons Bank River Market Building illuminated in red, white and blue. (PRNewswire)

"Simmons Bank and its associates are proud to recognize and thank veterans and active military members who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation through their service every day of the year, but especially on Veterans Day," said Jena Compton, EVP, chief people officer at Simmons. "At Simmons, we understand the immense value veterans bring to our organization. Their unwavering commitment, discipline, and leadership skills gained through their military service are qualities that enrich our workplace and contribute to our continued success. We are proud to have veterans as integral members of our team."

Events scheduled for the days leading up to Veterans Day include:

On November 9 , Simmons hosted a luncheon to honor our veterans and military in Central Arkansas . Tommy May , Vietnam veteran and chairman of the Simmons First Foundation, served as the keynote speaker.





During the week of Veterans Day, Simmons associates honored veterans by wearing a ribbon according to their relationship with a veteran. Red ribbons indicated a team member is a veteran, white ribbons indicated an associate is a family member of a veteran and blue ribbons indicated the spouse, son or daughter of a veteran.





Simmons associates also created a wall mounted display to place photos of their family members who served in the military. Simmons associates shared their personal stories of serving in the armed services.





The Simmons Bank River Market building will be illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Veterans Day on November 11 .

Earlier this year, the Simmons Veterans Business Resource Group (BRG) created a speaker series to help veteran associates identify and resolve blockages that prevent success and improved performance in receiving assistance and accessing their benefits. Speakers included members of the Disabled American Veterans organization and The Warrior's Journey.

Ahead of Memorial Day, the Missing Man table was on display in the River Market regional office in Little Rock. The Missing Man table serves as a reminder of fallen, missing or imprisoned U.S. Military Service Members. The table is set with a single place setting to remember those who are absent and cannot attend a meal because of POW or MIA status.

Additionally, members of the Veterans BRG assisted in placing nearly 9,300 American Flags at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock to honor fallen soldiers.

Simmons also serves as the title sponsor of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Opened in 1965 as Memphis Memorial Stadium, the stadium serves as a tribute to the veterans of World War I, World War II and the Korean War. In conjunction with the naming rights to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Simmons donated $110,000 to the Woody Williams Foundation for the construction and endowment of the Liberty Park Gold Star Families Memorial Monument near the stadium. In Arkansas, the field at War Memorial Stadium is named Simmons Bank Field. The stadium was built in 1948 and serves as a tribute to Arkansans who gave their lives in service to their country during World War I and World War II.

In addition to this year's events, Simmons actively recruits veterans to join the Simmons Bank team, while offering an array of military benefits including supplemental pay during military leave and paid military family leave.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 232 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Simmons Bank (PRNewsfoto/Simmons Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simmons Bank