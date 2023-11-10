Fresh Blends® New Developments Spearhead Growth and Revolutionize the Beverage Industry

Company Unveils New Innovations Including Fresh Blender® Plus, Fresh Cloud, Self-Pay, and New Financing Options
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Blends®, the world's leading self-serving beverage platform, announced its new developments and features at the 2023 NACS show, including the Fresh Blender® Plus, Self-Pay, and a new financing option with partner PEAC™ Solutions. Fresh Blends® is on a mission to bring consumers convenient, refreshing, and healthy drink options in seconds. The platform has sold over 60 million delicious beverages and counting.
The new Fresh Blender® Plus is the first-of-its-kind equipment. It includes a new, built-in self-cleaning system, Advanced Sanitation, which handles the daily to periodic cleaning tasks without human intervention for up to six months. With the Fresh Blender® Plus, businesses can boost savings by $900 per year by eliminating 1.8 hours of labor per week. Efficient and reliable, the Fresh Blender® Plus ensures a flawless Fresh Blends® program execution. Coming soon, existing customers will be able to upgrade their existing Fresh Blenders® with an Advanced Sanitation retrofit kit. Fresh Blender® Plus units are available for shipment today.
"Our new developments represent a paradigm shift in how we view the beverage industry," said Jamie Day, Managing Partner at Fresh Blends®. "We are always looking to evolve with current industry trends, and with these innovations, we are excited to provide a more seamless experience to our customers. The entire team at Fresh Blends® is looking forward to our continuous growth and bringing our product to more locations and customers."
In addition to the Fresh Blender® Plus, the brand unveiled an enhanced version of the Fresh Cloud, the groundbreaking IoT platform powering Fresh Blenders® to promote the brand's growth further. The heartbeat of the Fresh Blender®, Fresh Cloud is designed meticulously with cutting-edge real-time technology, giving stakeholders unparalleled insight into operations, sales, and machine status. The key features of the Fresh Cloud include real-time data, custom database design, predictive analytics, instant alerts, and a user-friendly interface.
Fresh Blends® will also be partnering with fintech companies, including Nayax and Cantaloupe, to implement a self-pay option for existing Fresh Blenders®. Available in early 2024, this newest innovation integrates technology, speed, and quality, ensuring the consumer experience is seamless and always beyond expectation. The Fresh Blender® Plus with self-pay will revolutionize modern retail solutions, making it the most dynamic self-serve beverage platform on the market.
Most recently, Fresh Blends® partnered with PEAC™ Solutions to offer a flexible financing option for your Fresh Blends® purchase. The new partnership with PEAC™ Solutions makes financing easy. When financing your Fresh Blender® with PEAC™ Solutions, you receive same-day credit decisions, a contract start date after the equipment has been delivered, online payment processing, and a digital application and closing documents. Fresh Blends® financing is available for as low as $450.00 per month through our trusted partner, PEAC™ Solutions.
Fresh Blends® is revolutionizing the beverage game—less work for you and more delight for your customers. The intuitive technology behind Fresh Blends®, including their Eco Blend-in-Cup® technology, can produce a blended drink in under 60 seconds to ensure every sip is as fresh as it gets. Each beverage is crafted from all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors. Endless choices await, including strawberry, banana, mango, beets, berries, protein, and new seasonal flavors: pumpkin spice and winter orange. Customers can choose from a vast range of smoothies, shakes, coffee frappes, refreshers, and cold brews, providing hundreds of combinations to suit every palate.
To find a Fresh Blender near you, please visit https://www.freshblends.com/locations.
For more information and brand updates, including new product launches and new test-store locations, please visit www.freshblends.com.
About Fresh Blends®
Fresh Blends® is the world's leading self-serving beverage platform, providing consumers with healthy, refreshing, and convenient beverages—in just seconds. Powered by Multiplex®, each Fresh Blender® is designed to eliminate waste wait times and deliver a flawless experience with every order. This experience earned the Multiplex Fresh Blender® a 2018 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.
With more than 4,000 Fresh Blenders® in locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe, Fresh Blends® offers delicious beverages frozen or on the rocks with all-natural products and no artificial colors, sweeteners, HFCs, or preservatives.
Fresh Blends® retail customers can track sales, flavor demand, inventory, and Fresh Blender performance through Fresh Cloud, the brand's comprehensive reporting dashboard. For more information, visit www.freshblends.com.
SOURCE Fresh Blends North America, Inc.