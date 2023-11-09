Privo Technologies, Inc. Appoints Dr. Albert Collinson as Independent Non-Executive Director

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Albert Collinson as an Independent Non-Executive Director to its esteemed Board of Directors. Dr. Collinson, a distinguished industry expert and former Business Development Advisor to Privo Technologies, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Dr. Collinson has over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He was the president and Chief Executive Officer at Theracos, Inc. from July 2009-July 2023, a pharmaceutical research and development company focusing on mid- to late- stage assets for the treatment of human diseases including type-2 diabetes. In July 2023, their asset Brenzavvy™ was approved for commercial use.

Prior to Theracos Inc., Dr. Collinson founded and served as president and Chief Executive Officer of Opsonic Therapeutics from 2009 to June 2014, a privately held biotechnology company engaged in the development of the next generation of antibody therapeutics. Dr. Collinson also served as the Chief Business Officer of Rib-X Pharmaceuticals from 2004 to 2009, the senior vice president of business development at Phylos, Inc. from 2000 to 2004, and the vice president of global research & development licensing at BASF Pharma from 1998 to 2000. Dr. Collinson began his career as a scientist at ImmunoGen, Inc..

Dr. Collinson's appointment to the Board of Directors marks a significant milestone for Privo Technologies Inc. His extensive background in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries from drug discovery and development to strategic partnerships and commercialization strategies will be invaluable as Privo continues to drive innovation.

"Dr. Collinson's appointment to our Board of Directors is a momentous occasion for Privo Technologies," said Dr. Manijeh Goldberg, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Privo Technologies Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome him as an Independent Non-Executive Director. His unrivaled expertise and extensive industry network will undoubtedly enhance our ability to drive innovation and unlock new opportunities in the life sciences sector. We look forward to leveraging his insights and strategic guidance as we continue to advance our mission of improving human health through cutting-edge technologies."

Dr. Collinson expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am honored to join Privo Technologies Inc. as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Having been involved with the company as a Business Development Advisor for several years, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and innovation that define Privo's culture. Privo's existing products target rare diseases with significant unmet medical need providing patients with more safe and efficacious treatment options. Privo's intratumoral injectable derivative of the PRV Platform is one to watch as it provides patients diagnosed with aggressive cancers a single treatment injection with a sustained release profile of over 1 month with preclinical data supporting not only tumor control but tumor shrinkage and, in some cases, full regression. I am excited to contribute to the company's ongoing success by supporting the development of its assets and helping to shape its future strategic direction."

Privo Technologies, Inc. (Privo) is a phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics designed to eliminate cancers and prevent recurrence. Privo aims to provide better and more accessible treatment options to diverse patient populations around the world with the potential to transform standard of care for treating solid tumors. Privo is headquartered in Peabody, a suburb of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information on the technology see Privo's most recent publication (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-31859-3), described in detail in Forbes: Disruptive Innovation In Drug Delivery Systems.

