EVCS and Lyft Launch New EV Charging Program for Rideshare Drivers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), a leading rideshare company, are excited to announce the launch of a new partnership program: EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping rideshare EV drivers realize significant savings.

The program is available to all EV drivers on Lyft and encompasses all EVCS publicly accessible charging stations across California, Oregon, and Washington. Through this program, EV drivers on Lyft can enjoy exclusive access to discounts on charging in the form of pay-as-you-go or monthly subscription plans. The discounts are applied to EVCS retail prices for both Level 2 and DC Fast charging. In addition, EV drivers on Lyft qualify for discounts on the Unlimited Anytime and Unlimited Off-Peak subscription plans. The Unlimited Anytime plan gives drivers unlimited charging privileges on the EVCS network, with unrestricted 24/7 access. The Unlimited Off-Peak plan allows for unlimited charging during the off-peak hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All EV drivers on Lyft qualify for tiered discounts on charging, with Pro drivers receiving the highest discounts. Depending on their status and charging needs, an EV driver on Lyft will be able to save hundreds of dollars annually on their vehicle fueling costs. EV drivers on Lyft can find and start enrolling in the program at any time, through their account on the Lyft app. More information about the program is available here .

Powered by 100% renewable energy, this new program will play a significant role in fulfilling EVCS' and Lyft's goals of accelerating transition to clean transportation in California, Oregon, and Washington. It also demonstrates both companies' strong commitments to California's ambitious rideshare electrification goals through the Clean Miles Standard, which mandates 90% of rideshare vehicle miles traveled to be zero-emissions by 2030. In Oregon and Washington, EVCS operates the West Coast Electric Highway, which serves as a pillar for transportation electrification in the Pacific Northwest.

"EVCS is proud to partner with Lyft on accelerating rideshare electrification across the West Coast," said Karim Farhat, Chief Commercial Officer at EVCS. "We believe Lyft drivers will greatly benefit from this program, by accessing a large network of reliable and conveniently located chargers and by realizing significant savings on their charging expenses. Offering cost-effective charging solutions for rideshare drivers has been a major piece of EVCS' business model, emphasizing our commitment to equity as our society transitions to EVs."

"Over the past three years, we've seen a substantial increase from drivers in making the switch to EVs. However, access to fast, affordable charging continues to be a major barrier to widespread EV adoption. That's why this partnership with EVCS is so important and why we're excited to be able to offer it to drivers on Lyft. It will allow them to save more on fuel costs while simultaneously increasing the demand needed to build more infrastructure. It's a win for drivers, riders and our broader climate goals," said Erin Gray, Senior Director of Product at Lyft.

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle fast charging networks on the U.S. West Coast. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, reliable, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast-charging stations. EVCS has secured over $75M in government funding to install, own, and operate more than 900 chargers across nearly 180 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities. In addition, EVCS offers EV drivers flexible subscription charging plans. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage drivers, with significant potential savings. For more information, visit www.evcs.com .

About Lyft:

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

