The Beloved Spirits Brand is Celebrating Authentic Connections this Season with the Help of 21Seeds' Friends Including Chrishell Stause and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 21Seeds Infused Tequila, an award-winning, female-founded tequila brand, proudly introduces the "It's Giving" initiative as Friendsgiving celebrations commence around the country. Embodying the spirit of generosity and authentic connections, "It's Giving" extends an invitation to experience the holiday season through the delightful flavors of 21Seeds Infused Tequila. The brand's message perfectly encapsulates the spirit of "keeping it real" during a holiday meant for being genuine without the fuss or rules.

21Seeds Infused Tequila Celebrates the Realness of Friendsgiving with “It’s Giving” Movement (PRNewswire)

As the phrase "It's Giving" spreads throughout the modern vernacular, denoting a vibe or feeling infused with a dash of sass, 21Seeds Infused Tequila embraces this ethos to accentuate the flavor, simplicity, and realness that defines each bottle of its infused tequila. Whether "It's Giving Back" to your community or "It's Giving Thanks" to your seed squad with a 21Seeds cocktail, this initiative underlines the brand's commitment to authenticity.

This year, beloved celebrities and cultural icons, including Chrishell Stause, Plant Kween, and Alex & Jon are teaming up with 21Seeds Infused Tequila for Friendsgiving, setting a trend for holiday gatherings. Stause recently hosted a festive Friendsgiving gathering with her seed squad in her home for an intimate celebration of keeping it real. Stause shared some of her secret hosting tips for a memorable Friendsgiving:

"When hosting, it's all about setting that cozy atmosphere; think themed decorations and a great playlist that sets the mood. I love to welcome my guests with a 21Seeds cocktail, encouraging them to share what they're thankful for," said Chrishell Stause, star of Netflix's Selling Sunset. "With 21Seeds, it's about genuine moments without pretenses. As the night concludes, I send everyone home with a fun gift bag and a 21Seeds thank-you toast. It's a nice way of sealing the evening's memories and getting everyone excited to do it again next time."

Friendsgiving with 21Seeds Infused Tequila transcends the conventional. It embodies a stress-free, unpretentious gathering where the pressures of traditional Thanksgiving dissipate. There are no stringent expectations – guests are encouraged to be their authentic selves, engaging in genuine conversations and enjoying no-fuss 21Seeds cocktails.

"21Seeds is a brand that is all about gathering with your real ones, creating memories and cherishing the good times," said Kat Hantas, Co-Founder of 21Seeds Infused Tequila. "We're so excited to bring this holiday to life around Friendsgiving, a time of year where people can celebrate with their chosen families. Our friends – Chrishell Stause, Plant Kween, and Alex & Jon – embody the 21Seeds spirit and are champions of endless fun, living unencumbered in spontaneous moments and are always keeping it real."

To make Friendsgiving celebrations even more memorable, 21Seeds Infused Tequila is partnering with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America. 21Seeds is gifting 21 lucky fans Instacart gift cards valued at $400 each, ensuring that their Friendsgiving feast is easier than ever. With Instacart's convenient delivery, you can spend less time shopping and more time toasting to friendship with delicious 21Seeds Infused Tequila cocktails in hand. To enter the 21Seeds x Instacart Sweepstakes, follow @21seeds on Instagram, post a comment sharing your Friendsgiving plans on the designated Sweepstakes message, tag three friends who are legal U.S. residents over 21, and include the hashtag #21SeedsSweepstakes.*

The "It's Giving" program launches on November 9th, ushering in a Friendsgiving season accentuated by the distinctive, award-winning flavors of 21Seeds Infused Tequila, and elevated by the underlying ethos of real connections.

Join the movement by following @21SEEDS on Instagram and visiting 21seeds.com/shop. Share your Friendsgiving moments with 21Seeds by tagging @21SEEDS and using hashtag #ItsGiving21Seeds.

21Seeds encourages all 21+ consumers to take part in the "It's Giving" program and Friendsgiving celebrations responsibly.

*Must be 21+ for alcohol delivery. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart.

About 21SEEDS Infused Tequila:

21SEEDS Infused Tequila was birthed in 2019 by visionary female entrepreneurs Kat Hantas, Nicole Hantas-Emanuel, and Sarika Singh. Driven by a desire for a smooth, flavor-rich spirit that marries simplicity with unparalleled taste, 21SEEDS has emerged as an award-winning tequila infused with real fruit juice. The brand stands as a beacon of diversity, inclusivity, and unbridled joy, inviting individuals worldwide to gather, connect, and create indelible memories with exceptional 21SEEDS cocktails crafted for every occasion.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

21seeds@abmc-us.com

21Seeds Infused Tequila Celebrates the Realness of Friendsgiving with “It’s Giving” Movement (PRNewswire)

21SEEDS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 21SEEDS