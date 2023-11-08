Welcome Homes Defines Future of Residential Homebuilding With AI-Powered Land Vetting & Online Offers

Two new platform features double down on removing friction from process of buying and constructing new home; puts homebuyer in control

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Homes , a tech startup that streamlines the homebuilding process, today announces an evolution of its homebuilding platform, introducing two new products – Make-an-Offer and AI-powered Land Vetting . These additions result from the company's continued innovation and commitment to removing friction from the process of building a brand-new, customized home entirely online.

Using Welcome's AI-based land vetting technology, customers can now view every buildable property within their desired area. (PRNewswire)

With the surge of mortgage rates over the last year, the price points between existing homes and new ones are starting to converge . As such, consumers in the market for their next home are going to more often opt for new construction, ensuring they're extracting value and not making unnecessary concessions in the purchase process. This is why Welcome Homes is quickly innovating to bring the entire home building process online, streamlining the journey from land selection to design to construction.

"The residential construction industry is missing crucial bridges between different stakeholders in the process," said Alec Hartman, CEO and cofounder of Welcome Homes. "Homebuyers, contractors, civil engineers, municipal authorities–incentives across these groups are not aligned. Our technology can be the throughline that eliminates friction and improves collaboration throughout the new home construction process, making it a more fruitful, and less stressful endeavor for all parties involved. This is why we're aggressively adding innovations like our AI-powered land vetting and ability to make offers on new construction projects in seconds online. Technology is the key to eliminating the housing crunch."

More about the two new Welcome Homes offerings, ushering in a second generation of its platform:

Make-an-Offer is a significant step in digitizing the onramp to building a new home. With this new feature, Welcome customers can submit an offer to purchase their land and construction directly within Welcome's online platform, making it easier than ever to buy a new home. The traditional process for building a new home entails weeks, sometimes months, of collecting quotes from builders and architects. Welcome's new offers feature simplifies this process down to a few clicks, and puts the buyer in control from day one.

Once the offer is submitted, Welcome operates as a managed marketplace; the customer's offer is distributed to Welcome's network of local partner builders, and matched to the most qualified builder for the job. Builders accept or reject offers online, much like gig drivers in rideshare apps. Welcome has onboarded builders into their offer network for all 60+ counties it operates in.

AI Reviews are the next evolution of Welcome's proprietary land vetting technology. Using predictive, AI-powered models, Welcome can now automatically determine the buildability and estimated build cost for any given property. Welcome's AI models are trained on thousands of site assessments created by Welcome's in-house team of civil engineers.

Typically, without the support of Welcome's technology, the property vetting process could take anywhere from three weeks to three months. Before the introduction of AI, Welcome's vetting process took three hours. With AI, properties are now vetted in seconds, unlocking true scale and efficiency for Welcome's homebuilding platform.

Welcome has over 19,000 buildable, pre-vetted properties available on its platform, a 2500% increase since the introduction of AI. New properties are reviewed instantaneously when they hit the market. For prospective Welcome customers, this means every opportunity to build a new home is available at their fingertips. Welcome to leverage this AI technology to rapidly expand into new markets in late 2023 and early 2024.

To explore and make-an-offer on thousands of AI-reviewed properties through Welcome, visit www.welcomehomes.com .

About Welcome Homes

Welcome Homes is a tech-enabled homebuilding platform, built for the modern consumer. The company enables customers to design and build new homes, all online, for a guaranteed price. It is currently available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, and Georgia. Welcome Homes will soon be in areas around the U.S. For more information, visit www.welcomehomes.com.

Media Contact:

press@welcomehomes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Welcome Building Corporation