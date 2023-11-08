Viettel entered into an agreement to distribute an aircraft simulation system in Indonesia

BANGKOK, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, 2023, during the Defense and Security 2023 Exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation ( Viettel High Tech ) and PT. Bandara Praniagatama of Indonesia signed an agreement to distribute Viettel's aircraft simulators and pilots training system in Indonesia.

According to the agreement, PT. Bandara Praniagatama will serve as the sole distributor of Viettel's aircraft simulators and pilots training system in the Indonesian market for a period of two years. Additionally, PT. Bandara Praniagatama will have the opportunity to distribute these products in other international markets where they provide services. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Viettel's efforts to expand its export market for Viettel's aircraft simulators, with expected revenues reaching tens of millions of dollars.

PT. Bandara Praniagatama holds a prominent position as the foremost pilot training company in Indonesia. The company has been specifically designated by the Ministry of National Defense and the Indonesian Army to explore collaboration opportunities and provide training for the country's air force. Furthermore, PT. Bandara Praniagatama boasts a wealth of experience in partnering with reputed international entities, including the Royal Malaysian Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force, CAE, Lockheed Martin, Lion Air and Merpati Airlines…

Meanwhile, Viettel stands as a trailblazer in the utilization of simulation technology for military training in Vietnam. The aircraft simulators and pilots training system developed by Viettel aptly fulfills the training needs of not only the Vietnam People's Army but also armed forces in various other nations. Viettel retains complete ownership over every aspect, ranging from research and design to manufacturing and core technologies. Through this agreement, Viettel anticipates exporting their flight simulation products to the Indonesian market, as well as other promising markets within the region.

Mr. Nguyen Vu Ha, General Director of Viettel High Tech expressed, "Our Made in Vietnam system, is expertly crafted by a dedicated team of Viettel specialists who possess core technology. This empowers Viettel with the capability to swiftly adapt and promptly address user requests, without relying on external partners. Such autonomy enables us to facilitate uninterrupted training for the Air Force, ensuring pilot safety, and bolstering the combat readiness of the Indonesian Air Force."

"Our partnership with Viettel, a leading high-tech company in Vietnam, will enable us to fully address the simulation system training and equipment requirements of the Indonesian market. We see a lot of potential and look forward to Viettel's new innovations in the future. Presently, Indonesia and other countries in the region are placing a strong emphasis on comprehending their own country's internal dynamics, creating a significant opportunity for Viettel to fulfill that need. Furthermore, Viettel's exceptional production capacity allows them to compete with major companies in the industry," commented Ms. Rengga Dina Permana, General Director of PT. Bandara Praniagatama.

Viettel's aircraft simulators and pilots training system boasts numerous advantages and is poised for success in the international market.

