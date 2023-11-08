UNITEDMASTERS DOUBLES DOWN ON EDUCATION AND COACHING WITH BLUEPRINT, A NEW ARTIST DEVELOPMENT FEATURE

UNITEDMASTERS DOUBLES DOWN ON EDUCATION AND COACHING WITH BLUEPRINT, A NEW ARTIST DEVELOPMENT FEATURE

Blueprint anticipates artist needs through data intelligence providing best practices, educational content and advice with the goal of helping independent artists level up their careers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnitedMasters , the leading software and services platform for independent artists, has launched its personalized artist development feature named Blueprint, giving artists access to expert guidance, coaching, and insights to progress in their careers.

The music industry is complex and can be overwhelming for independent artists, who often feel unsupported in their careers. UnitedMasters aims to change this by being a co-pilot for artists, providing consistent support and guidance throughout their journeys as independent artists.

This personalized development approach is designed to address artists' individual needs, including:

Tailored recommendations to help artists achieve their career goals

Step-by-step instructions to facilitate artist progress and provide clear next steps to grow their career

Reminders to distribute and promote their music regularly to help them stay consistent

Educational content served at the right time based on an artist's career stage and actions they've taken on UnitedMasters

Personalized insights to highlight what's working and help artists to overcome roadblocks

Inspiring success stories from artists at similar career stages

Comprehensive guidance from artists release to the big stage

"In an era where artist development is often considered a relic of the past, we are at the forefront of revolutionizing the music industry by bringing comprehensive artist support to independent musicians everywhere. At UnitedMasters, we are not just a leading software and services platform for independent artists; we are the driving force behind artist empowerment," says David Reich, President at UnitedMasters. "Blueprint, our latest offering, is poised to be a game-changer. It offers independent artists unparalleled access to expert guidance, coaching, and invaluable insights to advance in their careers. This feature is more than just a tool; it's a personalized journey tailored to the specific needs of each artist."

Meeting artists where they are in their creative journey while helping them find and amplify their voices makes UnitedMasters indispensable to its artists, creating a unique experience unlike any other resource in the industry.

Informed by the UnitedMasters Artist Relations team, responsible for working with artists like Tobe Nwigwe , EKKSTACY , Anycia , Nickoog CLK , and BigXThaPlug , the creation of Blueprint was also supported by data-driven insights, including artists' journey progress, monthly listeners, streams, earnings, followers, fans, and their usage of promotional tools on the UnitedMasters platform.

In an ever-evolving music industry, UnitedMasters is committed to empowering artists and helping them reach new heights. Announced last month, UnitedMasters unveiled two exclusive partnerships with AI-powered marketing platform SymphonyOS and the music promotion platform Groover .

The partnerships with SymphonyOS and Groover, along with the launch of Blueprint, are part of a powerful set of artist tools designed to redefine artist support and change the way artists navigate the music industry.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is the leading software and services platform for independent artists. Through our unique mix of premium music distribution services, innovative technology, and first-of-its-kind artist marketing solutions, UnitedMasters acts as the operating system that enables artists to own their futures. We fuel the careers of artists like Tobe Nwigwe, Brent Faiyaz and Liana Banks—and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. We connect the 1.9M+ independent artists on our platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo and Pepsi. These connections are powered by our world class creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today's world.

UnitedMasters Blueprint (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UnitedMasters