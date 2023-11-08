ROCK Robotic Announces ROCK 50 Plan: Free LiDAR Processing for DJI Zenmuse L2 Customers

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering the future of aerial mapping, ROCK Robotic today announced the launch of the ROCK 50 plan, a groundbreaking offer providing six months of free LiDAR processing to DJI Zenmuse L2 customers. This exclusive promotion is available to clients purchasing through qualifying distributors and celebrates the launch of ROCK Robotic's new service website, freelidarprocessing.com.

The DJI Zenmuse L2 has set a new standard in LiDAR technology, boasting a 66% improvement in IMU performance and heightened accuracy – now at 2 cm at a distance of 150 m. To complement this advanced hardware, ROCK Robotic introduces the ROCK cloud, a processing platform designed for speed, simplicity, and accuracy, perfect for hosting, processing, and sharing LiDAR data projects.

The ROCK 50 plan offers unlimited storage and processing for areas up to 50 acres, allowing users to generate precise ground classifications, contours, and topographic surface models effortlessly. "With the ROCK cloud's ability to align data to ground control points, reproject into local projections, and offer manual classification with live support, it's unmatched in the industry," stated Harrison Knoll, ROCK Robotic's CEO.

ROCK Robotic's commitment to excellence extends beyond software. The ROCK Processing Service connects clients with LiDAR experts for personalized data analysis and deliverable creation, ensuring quality and reliability. The service includes detailed 3D and 2D planimetrics, power line analysis, and bulk rates for large-scale projects, assuring that no project is too complex.

"By pairing our sophisticated ROCK 50 plan with the DJI Zenmuse L2, we are making LiDAR processing more accessible and efficient for professionals in the field," Knoll added. "ROCK Robotic is at the forefront, ensuring our clients are equipped with the best tools to succeed in their LiDAR journey."

For more information and to take advantage of the six months free LiDAR processing offer, visit www.freelidarprocessing.com.

About ROCK Robotic:

ROCK Robotic is an innovator in the LiDAR industry, offering cutting-edge hardware and software solutions for 3D mapping. With a focus on accessibility and user-friendliness, ROCK Robotic empowers survey and mapping professionals with technology that's ahead of the curve, backed by a support team dedicated to their clients' success.

Contact Information:

Vincent Aurand

(323) 892-6622

vincent.aurand@ROCKrobotic.com

ROCK Cloud: Your Portal to Precision – Where LiDAR Data Meets the Power of the Cloud. (PRNewswire)

Experience the precision of the DJI Zenmuse L2 and unlock the potential of LiDAR with our exclusive six-month free processing offer at freelidarprocessing.com. (PRNewswire)

Navigate the future of LiDAR with ROCK Cloud: Fast, Accurate, Scalable – The interface that redefines mapping efficiency. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ROCK Robotic