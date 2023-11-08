New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Prepares for Its Third Graduation of 100,000 Theology Students

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time in recent years, New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is preparing to graduate 100,000 theology students at one time. The Shincheonji Church Zion Christian Mission Center offers an in-depth course that explains the entirety of the Bible, including all 22 chapters of the Book of Revelation. Graduates include pastors and everyday believers around the world who have taken the rigorous course for approximately one year.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus graduated over 100,000 students from its mission center in both 2019 and 2022. (PRNewswire)

In November 2022, the Zion Christian Mission Center celebrated the graduation of 106,186 theology students and in November 2019, 103,764 students graduated. Even during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the mission center produced nearly 20,000 graduates in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Shincheonji Church has experienced explosive growth at a time when traditional churches have grappled with a significant decline in membership. Many people testify that the church's tremendous growth, even amidst extreme persecution, is due to its clear and concise explanation of the Book of Revelation.

Its ability to consistently produce 100,000 graduates at a time is just one of the many impressive accomplishments of Shincheonji Church. Including the online seminar series, which has exceeded 32 million cumulative views on YouTube, Shincheonji Church has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with 9,593 churches in over 80 different countries, promising to work together and to teach its Bible course free of cost.

To date, 1,365 churches in over 30 countries have also changed their church names to Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The excellence of its Bible teachings and its ability to thoroughly explain the Bible from Genesis to Revelation have appealed to pastors and leaders of their own theological seminaries, particularly those seeking to correctly understand the fulfillment of the events promised to take place at the end of times and to understand the will of God.

Shincheonji Church members also participate in various activities through their youth volunteer organization known as We Are One. In Fall 2023, volunteers within 30 different countries hosted marathon events where participants ran to promote a message of unity and peace. The goal was for the peace runners to cover a combined distance equaling the circumference of the whole earth (24,901 miles). We Are One volunteers in New York City hosted their local Earth Run: Peace Heritage event on October 22nd, 2023.

For more information about New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus, please visit scjamericas.org or send an email to info@scjamericas.org.

