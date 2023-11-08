Jobber Named an Enterprise--Industry Leaders Award Winner in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program for Third Consecutive Year

Company also named to the Technology Fast 500™ for the fifth year in a row

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses—which includes the contracting, landscaping, residential cleaning, plumbing, and HVAC industries—today announced that it has been named an Enterprise—Industry Leaders Award Winner as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™. The program recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, companies had to record a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2019 and $50 million in 2022.

"It's an honor to once again be celebrated by Deloitte as one of the tech industry's fastest-growing companies," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "This award recognizes the commitment and passion our team has for helping the people in small business be successful, and I'm proud to accept it on behalf of everyone at Jobber. Small businesses are the cornerstone of our local economies and communities. They make the world a better place, and we are excited to have such an amazing opportunity to get up every day and back these hard-working entrepreneurs."

"This year's Enterprise—Industry Leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

Jobber was also named one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies.

Jobber's technology is transforming its industry by modernizing how home services are delivered. Its all-in-one SaaS and mobile solution supports businesses through the full customer lifecycle—from sending quotes to scheduling crews, dispatching jobs, invoicing customers, and accepting credit card payments. More than 200,000 service pros in 60 countries rely on Jobber to run more efficient businesses, increase earning potential, and meet evolving consumer expectations for a seamless service experience.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

