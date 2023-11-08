Great Range Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fund III at $250 Million Hard Cap

MISSION WOODS, Kan., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Range Capital, LLC ("GRC"), a greater Kansas City based private equity firm focused on making Midwestern investments in the lower middle-market, held a final close on Great Range Capital Fund III, L.P. (the "Fund") at its hard cap, receiving $250 million in limited partner commitments.

"Strong support from both new and existing investors allowed us to finish fundraising in less than a year despite a challenging environment," said Paul Maxwell, Managing Partner of GRC.

The Fund, much like previous GRC funds, aims to partner with Midwestern companies and executives. These companies are often owned and operated by families or entrepreneurs who are seeking a path to retirement, navigating generational transition, searching for a partner to help take the company to the next level, or simply looking for liquidity.

"Our investors include highly respected pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, fund of funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals who appreciate our focus on the lower middle market in the Midwest," commented Ryan Sprott, Managing Partner of GRC. "We aspire to be a preferred partner for Midwestern business owners and management teams and look forward to continuing to invest in and support the growth of Midwestern companies."

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com

