AI-Accelerated Productivity Surge: Turing Unveils a Significant 25% Boost in Software Development Acceleration Through AI-Assisted Experiment

Company's findings underscore GenAI as a high-impact efficiency and productivity tool for developers and the innovative products they create for enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing, the world's first AI-powered tech services company, today announced the results of its AI-accelerated software development study. The company's experiment, conducted with various Generative AI tools since May, underscores the rapidly evolving technology as a high-impact efficiency and productivity tool for developers and reveals its potential to usher in a fundamental shift in the dynamics between technology and human expertise. The findings of Turing's AI-accelerated development experiment have yielded a 25% average increase in developer productivity, demonstrating generative AI's significant impact on accelerating software project delivery and overall product innovation cycles. The results also show productivity improvement continues over time, indicating generative AI's long-term impact.

Turing's findings align with the industry's rapid growth in data-related professions, including machine learning, data engineering, and AI, which has surged by an impressive 360% between April 2021 and January 2023, as indicated by additional company research conducted based on the needs of its over 400 enterprise clients and approximately three million developers worldwide on its AI-powered Talent Cloud. The convergence of technology and data-driven innovation suggests a significant industry shift and highlights generative AI's pivotal role - and Turing's integration of it - in shaping this new, rapidly evolving tech landscape.

"The software development landscape is evolving, with AI enhancing rather than replacing the central role of engineers," said Jonathan Siddharth, Turing's CEO and Co-Founder. "At Turing, we believe AI has the potential to increase the speed, quality and overall productivity of software engineers by 10X in the next three to five years, and our results confirm that we are progressing in that direction." Siddharth continued, "The daily work of a software engineer is on the brink of becoming significantly more enjoyable as they leverage AI as a collaborative partner."

Experiment Overview

Turing's experiments leveraged the company's proprietary GPT solution, incorporating code completion and code generation functionalities, further augmented by AI-powered coding assistants.

Developer participants were categorized into three groups: Group A, who began using the tools at the test's inception; Group B, who had no access to the technology; and Group C, who had been utilizing the tools for six months before the experiment commenced. The primary evaluation metrics included changes in the number of pull requests (PRs) and lines of code (LOC).

Results from Groups A, C, B were as follows:

Group A demonstrated a 38.3% to 49.7% increase in PRs, attributed to their first-time use of a coding assistant, experiencing significant initial productivity gains.





Group C, having prior experience, showed a 9.3% to 27.5% PR improvement; combining both groups resulted in an average productivity increase of 25% through successful PRs.





Group B, who were not provided with access to AI assisted tools, experienced an 11.8% productivity decrease in one of the experiments and a 10.4% increase in productivity during another experiment, which can be attributed to common fluctuations in development projects.

Turing remains steadfast in its commitment to drive innovation in today's rapidly evolving, AI-driven world. The company launched Turing Services earlier this year, offering comprehensive end-to-end product engineering solutions, including many leveraging AI and Data. Additionally, Turing recently welcomed high-profile additions to its executive team, including Phil Walsh (formerly of AKASA and Cognizant) as Chief Marketing Officer, David Wei (formerly of Meta) as Head of Engineering and Data, and Alok Bhushan (formerly of Virta Health) as Chief Financial Officer.

About Turing:

Based in Palo Alto, California, Turing is the world's first AI-powered tech services company. It has reimagined tech services from the ground up with AI by offering AI-vetted and matched talent, AI-accelerated development, and access to AI transformation experts who have built many of the most iconic Silicon Valley companies.

