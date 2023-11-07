Remix Therapeutics Announces Participation in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place November 14-16, 2023.

The Remix management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, November 14. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Remix team, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

