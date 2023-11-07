Malwarebytes Launches ThreatDown to Empower Resource Constrained IT Organizations with a Powerful and Easy-to-Use Endpoint Security Platform

New ThreatDown Security Advisor enables IT teams and MSPs with prioritized and actionable security steps for immediate threat investigation and remediation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Nation Conference - Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced the launch of ThreatDown, the product family that protects IT-constrained organizations with effective, easy-to-use cybersecurity. Formerly named Malwarebytes for Business, ThreatDown solutions are purpose-built to overpower threats, while empowering IT, through easy-to-use, effective technologies like the new Security Advisor dashboard and ThreatDown Bundles that combine the technologies and services needed to protect organizations from today's sophisticated cyber landscape.

(PRNewsfoto/Malwarebytes) (PRNewswire)

ThreatDown solutions are built to overpower threats, while empowering IT, through easy-to-use, effective technologies

Today, the company has two business units operating under the Malwarebytes executive leadership team to best serve its two distinct customer segments – Malwarebytes for consumers and ThreatDown for businesses, partners and MSPs – with experts, solutions and a clear mission to meet the unique needs of each customer segment.

Overpower Threats, Not IT

According to IDC, 60% of mid-market organizations have only 1 to 4 full-time IT people, making complex integrations, installations or management of tech tools formidable1. ThreatDown simplifies complex security by combining award-winning detection and remediation with quick deployment and an easy user-interface – in a scalable platform, with one agent and one console to protect people, devices and data in minutes.

"ThreatDown reflects what we provide our customers — powerfully simple endpoint security that takes down threat levels, without interrupting business," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "ThreatDown is about reducing the attack surface area as well as avoiding headaches and bringing down costs. We know cybersecurity can be complicated. Our goal is to remove the complexity for our partners and customers so they can gain peace of mind knowing they have a trusted expert in their corner."

Streamlined, Simplified Security

The ThreatDown portfolio is built on the company's award-winning Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. Two new offerings available today embody powerfully simple endpoint security: Security Advisor and ThreatDown Bundles.

Security Advisor analyzes an organization's cybersecurity and generates a health score based off what it finds, illuminating gaps in defenses and providing actionable recommendations for improvements that can be made in minutes.



With a dashboard revealing the overall security health to IT admins, or of an entire customer base to MSPs, and suggesting one-click guidance, even the most time-strapped partners or customers can make dramatic improvements in minutes.



Beta users saw about a 10% increase in their security score overall which equates to measurable improvements in prevention and remediation capabilities. Users set up more scans across their environment and enabled more robust policies, like brute force protection, to create a stronger cybersecurity foundation.

It's no longer enough to simply stop malware. Organizations need technology that provides assistance across the spectrum – from attack surface reduction and prevention, detection, and response, to remediation.



Four new bundles pair technology with services to further streamline security and provide robust protection that's built for efficiency and cost effectiveness.



Options range from AI-assisted remediation to fully managed 24/7/365 support, all at approachable price points, making selecting the right security technology for any organization a simple process.

To learn more, visit: www.threatdown.com.

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit our blog, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Ashley Stewart

Director, Public & Analyst Relations

press@malwarebytes.com

1 IDC Worldwide Small and Medium Business Survey, February 2023. https://blogs.idc.com/2023/02/21/3-concrete-steps-smbs-should-take-now/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Malwarebytes