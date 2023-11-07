Datadog Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $548 million

Strong growth of larger customers, with about 3,130 $100k+ ARR customers, up from about 2,600 a year ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We were pleased with our execution in the third quarter, with 25% year-over-year revenue growth, robust new logo bookings, and a continued focus on solving our customers' DevSecOps pain points," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog.

Pomel added, "Companies across all industries and sizes are building cloud applications and services to deliver positive business outcomes, including more users, higher revenue growth, improved productivity, and cost savings. With our unified, cloud-native, end-to-end observability and security platform, Datadog is uniquely positioned to help our customers reach their goals."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $547.5 million , an increase of 25% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $(4.2) million ; GAAP operating margin was (1)%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $130.8 million ; non-GAAP operating margin was 24%.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.06 ; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.45 .

Operating cash flow was $152.8 million , with free cash flow of $138.2 million .

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2023 .

Third Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

As of September 30, 2023 , we had about 3,130 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 20% from about 2,600 as of September 30, 2022 .

Released our fifth annual container report, 10 Insights on Real-World Container Use. The report found that serverless containers continue to rise in popularity - 46% of container organizations now run serverless containers, up from 31% two years ago - as teams look to improve developer productivity.

Published our annual State of Serverless report. The report - which analyzes telemetry across Datadog's global customer base - found that the serverless ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, particularly as organizations extend their use of container-based applications hosted in serverless environments.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook:

Based on information as of today, November 7, 2023, Datadog is providing the following guidance:

Revenue between $564 million and $568 million .



Non-GAAP operating income between $129 million and $133 million .



Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.42 and $0.44 , assuming approximately 355 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Revenue between $2.103 billion and $2.107 billion .



Non-GAAP operating income between $453 million and $457 million .



Non-GAAP net income per share between $1.52 and $1.54 , assuming approximately 351 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Datadog has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating income, or as to non-GAAP net income per share, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Datadog's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Datadog's strategy, product and platform capabilities, the benefits and expected closing of acquisitions, growth in and ability to capitalize on long-term market opportunities including the pace and scope of cloud migration and digital transformation, gross margins and operating margins including with respect to sales and marketing, research and development expenses, investments and capital expenditures, tax expense, net interest and other income as well as the impact of increased office activity and marketing, and Datadog's future financial performance, including its outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 and related notes and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on Datadog's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Datadog's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to (1) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our history of operating losses; (3) our limited operating history; (4) our business depends on our existing customers purchasing additional subscriptions and products from us and renewing their subscriptions; (5) our ability to attract new customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) risk of a security breach; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) the competitive markets in which we participate; (11) risks associated with successfully managing our growth; and (12) general market, political, economic, and business conditions including concerns about reduced economic growth and associated decreases in information technology spending. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Datadog discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog's financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog's reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; and (4) amortization of issuance costs. Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs, if any. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog's operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog's business.

Amortization of issuance costs. In June 2020, Datadog issued $747.5 million of convertible senior notes due 2025, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.125%. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Additionally, Datadog's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because it is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. The reduction of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of Datadog's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of our liquidity.

Operating Metrics

Datadog's number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more is based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.

We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. Users of our free trials or tier are not included in our customer count. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.

We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and do not represent our revenue under GAAP on a monthly or annualized basis, as they are operating metrics that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR and MRR are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.

Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 547,536

$ 436,533

$ 1,538,710

$ 1,205,701 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)

103,319

93,599

305,079

249,986 Gross profit

444,217

342,934

1,233,631

955,715 Operating expenses:















Research and development (1)(3)

240,225

205,388

709,197

533,695 Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)

156,870

129,493

449,296

345,929 General and administrative (1)(3)

51,352

39,395

136,344

100,158 Total operating expenses

448,447

374,276

1,294,837

979,782 Operating loss

(4,230)

(31,342)

(61,206)

(24,067) Other income (loss):















Interest expense (4)

(1,303)

(3,728)

(5,010)

(13,516) Interest income and other income, net

29,833

12,011

69,184

25,367 Other income, net

28,530

8,283

64,174

11,851 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

24,300

(23,059)

2,968

(12,216) Provision for income taxes

(1,670)

(2,926)

(8,393)

(8,910) Net income (loss)

$ 22,630

$ (25,985)

$ (5,425)

$ (21,126) Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.07

$ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07) Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 0.06

$ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07) Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per

share:















Basic

325,557

315,990

322,395

314,753 Diluted

351,309

315,990

322,395

314,753

















(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 4,570

$ 3,165

$ 12,452

$ 7,173 Research and development

79,174

65,321

229,607

163,326 Sales and marketing

26,159

21,145

75,057

53,330 General and administrative

13,211

11,731

37,063

26,816 Total

$ 123,114

$ 101,362

$ 354,179

$ 250,645

















(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 1,974

$ 1,900

$ 6,054

$ 4,795 Sales and marketing

208

208

617

617 Total

$ 2,182

$ 2,108

$ 6,671

$ 5,412

(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows: Cost of revenue

$ 107

$ 47

$ 276

$ 219 Research and development

5,260

1,799

15,213

7,925 Sales and marketing

2,980

620

5,008

2,334 General and administrative

1,342

245

3,450

719 Total

$ 9,689

$ 2,711

$ 23,947

$ 11,197

















(4) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows:















Interest expense

$ 848

$ 843

$ 2,539

$ 2,525 Total

$ 848

$ 843

$ 2,539

$ 2,525

Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited)





September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 261,309

$ 338,985 Marketable securities

2,080,380

1,545,341 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,091 and $5,626 as of

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

400,649

399,551 Deferred contract costs, current

39,805

33,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

37,341

27,303 Total current assets

2,819,484

2,344,234 Property and equipment, net

157,689

125,346 Operating lease assets

121,913

87,629 Goodwill

348,697

348,277 Intangible assets, net

10,145

16,365 Deferred contract costs, non-current

62,976

55,338 Restricted cash

—

3,303 Other assets

22,398

24,360 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,543,302

$ 3,004,852 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$ 85,362

$ 23,474 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

101,837

171,158 Operating lease liabilities, current

18,777

22,092 Deferred revenue, current

636,500

543,024 Total current liabilities

842,476

759,748 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

127,800

76,582 Convertible senior notes, net

741,386

738,847 Deferred revenue, non-current

17,505

12,944 Other liabilities

7,659

6,226 Total liabilities

1,736,826

1,594,347 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Common stock

3

3 Additional paid-in capital

2,028,053

1,625,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,889)

(12,422) Accumulated deficit

(207,691)

(202,266) Total stockholders' equity

1,806,476

1,410,505 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,543,302

$ 3,004,852











Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands; unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss)

$ 22,630

$ (25,985)

$ (5,425)

$ (21,126) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

11,609

9,313

32,434

24,825 (Accretion) amortization of (discounts) premiums on marketable securities

(12,965)

520

(26,256)

7,217 Amortization of issuance costs

848

843

2,539

2,525 Amortization of deferred contract costs

10,227

7,361

28,223

19,941 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

123,114

101,362

354,179

250,645 Non-cash lease expense

7,136

5,550

19,332

15,236 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable

2,786

1,998

9,097

3,929 Loss on disposal of property and equipment

(2)

3

419

1,152 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

(70,333)

(45,638)

(10,194)

(83,738) Deferred contract costs

(14,994)

(13,202)

(42,612)

(34,671) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,509

1,349

(10,314)

(11,280) Other assets

(998)

(168)

1,243

(1,920) Accounts payable

32,371

(20,696)

57,268

2,483 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(24,153)

31,660

(68,242)

27,350 Deferred revenue

58,998

29,348

98,037

101,398 Net cash provided by operating activities

152,783

83,618

439,728

303,966 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchases of marketable securities

(621,523)

(348,947)

(2,011,857)

(1,067,732) Maturities of marketable securities

449,658

340,439

1,467,975

857,193 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

(240)

84

36,393

2,090 Purchases of property and equipment

(6,113)

(9,706)

(17,191)

(25,207) Capitalized software development costs

(8,481)

(6,812)

(26,279)

(21,592) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses; net of cash acquired

(4,344)

(736)

(6,369)

(40,302) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(191,043)

(25,678)

(557,328)

(295,550) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

9,870

1,816

17,404

8,267 Proceeds for issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

—

—

19,986

13,557 Repayments of convertible senior notes

—

—

—

(3) Net cash provided by financing activities

9,870

1,816

37,390

21,821

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,605)

(3,995)

(769)

(6,866)

















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(29,995)

55,761

(80,979)

23,371 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period

291,304

242,073

342,288

274,463 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period

$ 261,309

$ 297,834

$ 261,309

$ 297,834

















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH WITHIN THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

TO THE AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ABOVE: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 261,309

$ 294,815

$ 261,309

$ 294,815 Restricted cash

—

3,019

—

3,019 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 261,309

$ 297,834

$ 261,309

$ 297,834

Datadog, Inc. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin















GAAP gross profit

$ 444,217

$ 342,934

$ 1,233,631

$ 955,715 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

4,570

3,165

12,452

7,173 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,974

1,900

6,054

4,795 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

107

47

276

219 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 450,868

$ 348,046

$ 1,252,413

$ 967,902 GAAP gross margin

81 %

79 %

80 %

79 % Non-GAAP gross margin

82 %

80 %

81 %

80 %

















Reconciliation of operating expenses















GAAP research and development

$ 240,225

$ 205,388

$ 709,197

$ 533,695 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(79,174)

(65,321)

(229,607)

(163,326) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(5,260)

(1,799)

(15,213)

(7,925) Non-GAAP research and development

$ 155,791

$ 138,268

$ 464,377

$ 362,444

















GAAP sales and marketing

$ 156,870

$ 129,493

$ 449,296

$ 345,929 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(26,159)

(21,145)

(75,057)

(53,330) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles

(208)

(208)

(617)

(617) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(2,980)

(620)

(5,008)

(2,334) Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 127,523

$ 107,520

$ 368,614

$ 289,648

















GAAP general and administrative

$ 51,352

$ 39,395

$ 136,344

$ 100,158 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(13,211)

(11,731)

(37,063)

(26,816) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(1,342)

(245)

(3,450)

(719) Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 36,799

$ 27,419

$ 95,831

$ 72,623

















Reconciliation of operating (loss) income and operating margin















GAAP operating loss

$ (4,230)

$ (31,342)

$ (61,206)

$ (24,067) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

123,114

101,362

354,179

250,645 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

2,182

2,108

6,671

5,412 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

9,689

2,711

23,947

11,197 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 130,755

$ 74,839

$ 323,591

$ 243,187 GAAP operating margin

(1) %

(7) %

(4) %

(2) % Non-GAAP operating margin

24 %

17 %

21 %

20 %

















Reconciliation of net income (loss)















GAAP net income (loss)

$ 22,630

$ (25,985)

$ (5,425)

$ (21,126) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

123,114

101,362

354,179

250,645 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

2,182

2,108

6,671

5,412 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

9,689

2,711

23,947

11,197 Plus: Amortization of issuance costs

848

843

2,539

2,525 Non-GAAP net income

$ 158,463

$ 81,039

$ 381,911

$ 248,653 Net income per share - basic

$ 0.49

$ 0.26

$ 1.18

$ 0.79 Net income per share - diluted

$ 0.45

$ 0.23

$ 1.09

$ 0.72

















Shares used in non-GAAP net income per share calculations:















Basic

325,557

315,990

322,395

314,753 Diluted

351,309

345,100

348,846

345,603

Datadog, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (In thousands; unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 152,783

$ 83,618

$ 439,728

$ 303,966 Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(6,113)

(9,706)

(17,191)

(25,207) Less: Capitalized software development costs

(8,481)

(6,812)

(26,279)

(21,592) Free cash flow

$ 138,189

$ 67,100

$ 396,258

$ 257,167 Free cash flow margin

25 %

15 %

26 %

21 %

