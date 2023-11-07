All-New 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten Debuts Featuring Ultra-Premium Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System

Panasonic Automotive and Klipsch Develop the Highest Performing, Most Powerful Audio System Ever in a Ram Truck. The System Enhances the Driving Experience with Stunning Audio Clarity and Dynamics.

DETROIT, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America and Ram announce the integration of the segment-exclusive Klipsch® Reference Premiere audio system on the all-new 2025 RAM 1500 Tungsten model. Exquisite audiophile-quality performance is delivered throughout the cabin driven by 23 specifically designed speakers, including titanium tweeters, a high-performance 12-inch subwoofer and more than 1200 watts of system power. The Klipsch system will also be available in the upcoming Ram 1500 Tungsten REV model.

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System Features:

Four high-performance, full-range speakers mounted in the headliner work together with Panasonic's proprietary DJX ® 3D Surround algorithm to create an immersive sound experience throughout the cabin, placing the listeners in the center of the performance without compromising fidelity or accuracy;

1.0-inch Titanium tweeters provide extended high frequency response, enhanced clarity and transparency with a design inspired by the revered audiophile-quality Klipsch Reference Premiere consumer product line;

12-inch DualPower™ high-excursion subwoofer with sealed enclosure enables ultra-low frequency extension;

High-power 6x9 inch mid-bass drivers deliver stunning dynamics from each of the four doors;

Three high performance 3.5-inch coaxial speakers located left, center and right across the instrument panel ensure uniform front staging and work with the mid-bass speakers for a full three-way sound experience;

Two 3.5-inch Coaxial Centerback™ speakers with unique enclosures located in the back of the driver and front passenger seats provide full three-way sound for the second row occupants;

Panasonic's real-time ANC (active noise cancellation) processing maximizes musical enjoyment and cabin comfort;

Unique Klipsch Reference Premiere metal speaker grilles with dual-etched diamond shaped openings integrate aesthetically with the diamond knurling patterns found throughout the interior of the Tungsten trim.

"Klipsch has been anticipating the launch with Ram on the Ram 1500 Tungsten model," said Paul Jacobs, president and CEO, Klipsch Premium Audio Group. "Working with Panasonic Automotive and Ram brings to life our brand philosophy of power, detail, and emotion as a first for the automotive market. This system delivers a refined, high-performance, powerful audio experience and continues our plan to establish the Klipsch brand in multiple market segments."

"The realization of the Klipsch Reference Premiere system represents our passion to deliver premium audio to the in-vehicle experience and is destined to become the reference for outstanding audio performance in the pickup truck market," said Todd Lancaster, executive vice president, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America.

Drawing upon decades of audio electronics expertise and as a global leader in audio innovation, Panasonic continues to push the boundaries of audio engineering, with custom, integrated solutions for its OEM partners.

About Klipsch Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®.

"Klipsch® is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX).

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., which coordinates global automotive. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/automotive-solutions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America