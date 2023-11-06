PopSockets Unveils AI Customizer to Usher in a New Era of Phone Personalization

Leading phone accessory brand launches revolutionary AI Customizer: "Imagination is Endless™" Comes to Life

Shoppers have the chance to unleash their creativity and enter design competition with up to $100,000 worth of prizes

Offering endless design capabilities, groundbreaking AI technology allows users to channel their creativity to create custom phone accessories

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets LLC, the industry leader in phone accessories, today officially unveiled its innovative AI Customizer, a pioneering technology centered around the theme of "Imagination is Endless™" that enables users to seamlessly translate their personal interests into custom designs on selected PopSockets products. To celebrate the launch, PopSockets has announced an exclusive giveaway of up to $100,000 worth of prizes running throughout the holiday season.

With the AI Customizer, individuals of all creative skills can channel their imagination to transform their phones into canvases of boundless self-expression. Whether it be a PopGrip that features the Empire State Building set against a majestic sunrise or a phone case that explores the depths of outer space, the AI Customizer empowers users to bring their wildest visions to life.

"Our AI Customizer perfectly embodies the spirit of PopSockets, symbolizing our dedication to innovation, originality, and self-expression," said Gary Schoenfeld, CEO of PopSockets. "This pioneering use of technology allows users to create a truly unique accessory for the product we use more than anything else – our phones. This breakthrough in AI technology truly reflects that Imagination is Endless, and we can't wait to see the creative possibilities it brings to our community's fingertips this holiday season and beyond."

With countless design possibilities, the AI Customizer is the ultimate solution for anyone looking to add personality into their devices. To further celebrate this groundbreaking technology, PopSockets is thrilled to kick off its AI Holiday Giveaway on November 6th, which includes exciting opportunities for users to submit their custom designs created with the assistance of the AI Customizer for the chance to receive exclusive prizes.

With a focus on customization, competition, and gifting, PopSockets is taking the holiday spirit to the next level.

PopSockets will offer up to $100,000 worth of prizes through December, with one lucky November winner who will receive a grand prize of $50,000 .

The giveaway will continue in December with daily winners announced through December 25 th .

To enter the November phase of the giveaway, which features a competitive contest for best designs, please visit https://www.popsockets.com

PopSockets leads the charge as the first accessory brand to offer consumers a direct AI customization experience, solidifying its role as a driver of phone accessory innovation. The AI Customizer represents a significant leap forward in the world of personalized accessories, offering users unparalleled opportunities to bring their imaginative designs to fruition.

For more information on PopSockets and the AI Customizer, please visit PopSockets.com and follow @popsockets on social media.

About PopSockets

Launched in 2014 by former philosophy professor David Barnett, PopSockets makes empowering, expressive, and playful products that help people phone better. Selling over 250 million phone grips in 75 countries, PopSockets now has an expanding ecosystem of related products, including phone cases, wallets and mounts. PopSockets aims to become an eternal positivity machine--an enduring global brand that makes an increasingly positive impact on the health and happiness of the planet. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

