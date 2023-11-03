MEDIA ADVISORY: FAIR, State Legislators and Sheriffs to Hold Press Conference in D.C. on Border Security and Immigration Reform

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 8, state legislators, sheriffs and citizens from across the country will be coming to Washington, D.C., to meet with Members of Congress and discuss their concerns about the border crisis and uncontrolled illegal immigration that is affecting their communities. Attendees will be demanding that real border enforcement policy reforms be included in any legislation to fund the federal government beyond Nov. 17.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) will host a press conference with state and local lawmakers and law enforcement in Washington, D.C., to discuss these important border security and immigration issues that they are demanding be addressed by Congress as the Nov. 17 deadline approaches.

WHO: FAIR President Dan Stein, along with Sheriff Thad Cleveland (Terrell County, TX), AZ State Senator David Gowan, Rancher Doc Vickers (Falfurrias, TX), Angel Dad Ray Tranchant (Kitty Hawk, NC), Sheriff Sam Page (Rockingham County, NC), MT State Representative Jane Gillette, Former ME State Representative Larry Lockman, and LA State Representative Valerie Hodges. Additional speakers may be announced.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 8 from 9:00am to 9:30am.

WHERE: 25 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 200o1

Media: Credentialed media only will be admitted.

Event Contact: Shari Rendall (srendall@fairus.org/202-236-2433) and

Joe Chatham (jchatham@fairus.org/202-792-1073)

Media Contact: Joey Chester (jchester@fairus.org/202-742-1827)

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

