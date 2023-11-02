MIGHTY 25: We Are The Mighty Announces The Top 25 Military Changemakers of 2023

Winners to be honored at Military Influencer Conference (MIC) in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the revered media brand for the military community, We Are The Mighty , is thrilled to announce its distinguished MIGHTY 25 class of 2023 .

The MIGHTY 25, sponsored by National University , annually highlights 25 trailblazers who are making a notable impact on the military community. Featuring dedicated service members and veterans, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, fervent advocates, steadfast military spouses, and global thought leaders, this list embodies unmatched dedication and epitomizes community impact.

The Mighty 25 will be celebrated in the vibrant atmosphere of Military Influencer Conference (MIC) 2023, at the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World from November 7-10. The conference's signature event is the Mighty 25 Awards Gala, which is a tribute to the recipients.

Tessa Robinson, Editor-in-Chief of We Are The Mighty, expressed, "For eight years now, We Are The Mighty has recognized 25 individuals doing incredible things to better our communities. Some of the awardees are household names, some you've never heard of, but their unwavering dedication to bettering the world around them is the same. The MIGHTY 25 represents the best of humanity - men and women working tirelessly to support our service members willing to sacrifice it all in the name of our shared freedom and democracy. It is an honor to announce this year's MIGHTY 25."

ABOUT WE ARE THE MIGHTY

We Are The Mighty is the premier media brand for the 133 million "mega-niche" community of America's military, veterans, and their families. WATM's veteran creators capture this community's voice with original, multi-platform media, branded campaigns, and high-profile events. WATM is committed to making a positive impact in the community we serve. Our unique insights, guidance, and experience provide distinct value to brands, businesses, and anyone looking to authentically connect with our nation's military-veteran community.

ABOUT MIC

Military Influencer Conference is the leading military-focused event for entrepreneurs, influencers, leaders, and brands who shape and support the military community. Annually, MIC brings together more than 100 global partners and 1500 attendees. MIC and WATM are owned and operated by Recurrent, a privately held media company that has one of the largest suites of military brands, including Task & Purpose , MilSpouseFest , We Are The Mighty , and The War Zone .

