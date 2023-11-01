Unisys Brand Transformation Work Shines with Three Gold Awards at Transform Awards North America 2023

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) and its brand agency of record, Landor & Fitch, were recognized with three Gold awards and one Highly Commended recognition at the Transform Awards North America 2023 for their comprehensive brand transformation work.

In its ninth year, the Transform Awards North America celebrates excellence in brand development, rebranding and reputation management. The collaboration between Unisys and Landor & Fitch resulted in a multi-dimensional creative reimagining that modernized the 150-year-old IT brand for the first time since 1986.

Up against major brands, Unisys took home four accolades:

Gold for Best Creative Strategy

Gold for Best Visual Identity in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Sector

Gold for Best Implementation of Brand Development Project

Highly Commended recognition for Best Brand Evolution (Corporate)

"Unisys has a reputation for reinventing itself, and our brand is all about relentlessly reimagining the status quo to propel people and organizations forward," said Teresa Poggenpohl, chief marketing officer for Unisys. "Our brand has evolved into a strategic pipeline driver, and it's incredibly gratifying to be recognized for our efforts by industry colleagues."

The brand relaunch was more than a new logo. The award-winning work, spearheaded by Poggenpohl, encompassed a fresh visual identity, a modern brand voice and a cultural transformation that extends into both the employee experience and recruiting. Unisys and Landor & Fitch elevated the tech company's classic brand to a leading-edge and purpose-driven model. Today, the brand serves as an extension of the business strategy.

The results speak for themselves. Unisys.com has had the highest number of visitors in company history in 2023 and has seen a 19% increase quarter over quarter in traffic from high-value clients and targets. Since the brand relaunch, website traffic has consistently increased every month, improving performance, driving awareness and creating pipeline. The company's LinkedIn audience also grew by 26% during this time.

"The Unisys leadership team's ambition and willingness to be bold was a critical factor in creating such a successful brand transformation," said Thomas Ordahl, global chief strategy officer of Landor & Fitch. "During our work together, there was a multidisciplinary feedback loop fueled by chemistry, trust and respect. The honors from Transform really speak to what happens when you go for it."

During the awards ceremony held in New York City, Transform Magazine said that this was one of their most significant years for submissions, and they handed out nearly 200 recognitions across 52 categories during the event. The creative strategy category is usually where B2C brands dominate, but the Unisys brand broke the mold by clinching a gold honor for the B2B brand.

Click here to see more about the company's brand transformation.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn . #Unisys150.

RELEASE NO.: 1101/9927

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation