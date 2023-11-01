'Tis the Season: Chobani Rolls Out New Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog and Returning Seasonal Favorites

It's snow secret that these limited batches are worth stocking up on

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its Greek Yogurt, today unveiled the newest flavor to its seasonal lineup, Chobani® Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog, a creamy holiday Greek Yogurt with notes of warming spices that is sure to sleigh the dairy aisle.

This new, limited batch Greek Yogurt is made with only natural ingredients and is authentically crafted without artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. It's a good source of protein and calcium with six live and active cultures and billions of probiotics.

Want to level up holiday recipes? Chobani® Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog is sure to be the secret ingredient this season. Try baking, blending, or mixing with it to add a festive flavor and a protein-kick to any recipe. Visit Chobani.com/recipes for more ways to cook with Chobani® Greek Yogurt.

Chobani® Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog is available now at a suggested retail price of $1.59 per 5.3oz cup.

Fans will also be excited to find seasonal creamers, oatmilk, and Greek Yogurts back on store shelves, including:

Chobani® Dairy Coffee Creamer Peppermint Mocha: Natural cream, real milk, cane sugar, and natural peppermint mocha flavors gives every sip of coffee a cooling, chocolate note. Made with only natural ingredients. Available in a 24-ounce carton with a suggested retail price of $5.49 . Natural cream, real milk, cane sugar, and natural peppermint mocha flavors gives every sip of coffee a cooling, chocolate note. Made with only natural ingredients. Available in a 24-ounce carton with a suggested retail price of

Chobani® Oatmilk Oat Nog : A creamy and delicious holiday drink, made with the goodness of gluten-free oats. A good source of calcium and vegan friendly. Available in a 32-fl ounce carton with a suggested retail price of $4.29 . A creamy and delicious holiday drink, made with the goodness of gluten-free oats. A good source of calcium and vegan friendly. Available in a 32-fl ounce carton with a suggested retail price of

Chobani® Flip® Peppermint Perfection: Dark chocolate cookies, peppermint chunks, and dark chocolate tumble together in Vanilla Lowfat Greek Yogurt. Available in a 4.5-ounce single-serve cup with a suggested retail price of $1.79 . Dark chocolate cookies, peppermint chunks, and dark chocolate tumble together in Vanilla Lowfat Greek Yogurt. Available in a 4.5-ounce single-serve cup with a suggested retail price of

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The company manufactures yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani products are manufactured in New York, Idaho, and Australia, and are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram LinkedIn.

