LI-COR Environmental Purchases Apollo SciTech Assets

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LI-COR Environmental, a leader in greenhouse gas measurement technology, purchased the assets of Apollo SciTech LLC, a Delaware company that makes instrumentation for aquatic carbon dioxide parameter analysis.

LI-COR, a leader in greenhouse gas measurement technology, extends to the oceans with purchase of Apollo SciTech assets.

Apollo SciTech, founded in 2001, produces high-quality instruments that use carbon dioxide parameters (DIC, TAlk, pH, and pCO 2 ) as measures of biological activity in aquatic environments. Apollo SciTech instruments are used worldwide.

With this asset purchase, LI-COR, which is backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, expands its measurement technology to include oceanic and freshwater research instrumentation. Measuring and understanding atmosphere-to-sea CO 2 exchange is critical to assessing the full impact of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

"Oceans are a vital buffer against climate change, absorbing both heat and CO 2 ," says Kristin Feese, Vice President and General Manager of LI-COR Environmental. "We have limited data on how CO 2 moves between air and sea, and within the oceans. It's critical that scientists have the right instrumentation to measure, understand, and help the world take action to mitigate climate change."

Two of Apollo SciTech's top-selling assets—the dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) analyzers and the partial pressure of CO 2 (pCO 2 ) models—currently incorporate LI-COR technology.

"These products have long relied on accurate and precise carbon dioxide measurements provided by LI-COR gas analyzers," said Mark Johnson, Chief Technology Officer of LI-COR Environmental. "This purchase brings our strength in CO 2 measurement to Apollo SciTech's network of scientists and applications."

LI-COR looks forward to future innovation for oceanic and freshwater research.

About LI-COR Environmental

LI-COR Environmental is an industry-leading environmental technology innovator of high-quality instrument systems for eddy covariance, plant physiology, soil gas flux, light, wind, gas analysis, and greenhouse gas research. LI-COR instruments and systems are used by networks and researchers around the world.

