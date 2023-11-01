Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.37 compared to $0.34 in the prior year quarter

Strong cash flow from operations of $26 million compared to negative $11 million in the prior year quarter

Returned approximately $30 million to shareholders; $14 million in share repurchases and $16 million in dividends

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended September 30, 2023, with sales of $492 million, compared to $495 million in the prior year quarter, and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.37, compared with $0.34 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.41 in the current quarter, whereas EPS was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

"Sales were generally in line with the outlook we shared last quarter, despite weaker than expected results in China," said Christopher Rossi, President and CEO. "We also generated strong cash flow from operations, and executed on our Commercial and Operational Excellence initiatives and previously announced restructuring program to offset the weaker market conditions."

Rossi continued, "We remain focused on our multi-year growth and innovation strategy and the long-term targets we shared at Investor Day. The growth and margin expansion initiatives, including the $100 million cost reduction target, within our plan continue to give me confidence that we will drive long-term value for shareholders."

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Key Developments

Sales of $492 million were flat from the prior year quarter, reflecting flat organic growth and no meaningful effect from business days or currency exchange.

During the quarter, the Company achieved restructuring savings of approximately $4 million from the previously announced action to streamline our cost structure while continuing to invest in our high-return Commercial and Operational Excellence initiatives. This action is currently expected to deliver annualized run rate pre-tax savings of approximately $20 million by the end of fiscal 2024. Restructuring and related charges of $4 million were recognized during the quarter in connection with the execution of this initiative.

Operating income was $45 million, or 9.2 percent of sales, compared to $49 million, or 9.8 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to higher wages and general inflation, lower sales volumes, higher raw material costs and restructuring and related charges of approximately $4 million in the current quarter. These factors were partially offset by higher price realization and operational efficiencies including restructuring savings. Adjusted operating income was $48.8 million, or 9.9 percent margin, in the current quarter, whereas operating income was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) for the quarter was 21.0 percent compared to 27.5 percent in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change in ETR is primarily due to a benefit of approximately $6 million from a change in unrecognized tax benefits, partially offset by a settlement related to tax litigation in Italy of approximately $3 million. Adjusted ETR was 21.0 percent in the current quarter, whereas ETR was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date net cash flow from operating activities was $26 million compared to negative $11 million in the prior year period. The change in net cash flow from operating activities was driven primarily by working capital changes including improved inventory levels. Year-to-date free operating cash flow (FOCF) was negative $3 million compared to negative $40 million in the prior year period. The increase in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital changes, including improved inventory levels, and proceeds received from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

The Company paid $16 million in cash dividends to Kennametal shareholders during the quarter. The Company has a long history of consistently paying dividends to shareholders since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1967.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 505 thousand shares of Kennametal common stock for $14 million under its share repurchase program. Inception-to-date the Company has repurchased 5 million shares of common stock for $148 million under the $200 million three-year program.

Outlook

The Company's expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and the full year are as follows:

Quarterly Outlook:

Sales expected to be $490 - $515 million ; foreign exchange anticipated to be a tailwind of approximately 1 percent compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.20 - $0.30

Annual Outlook:

Sales expected to be $2.1 - $2.2 billion

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $28 million

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.75 - $2.15

Pricing actions expected to cover raw material costs, wages and general inflation

Free operating cash flow of 100 percent of adjusted net income

Primary working capital as a percent of sales maintained at 30 - 32 percent throughout the year

Capital spending expected to be approximately $100 - $110 million

Adjusted ETR is expected to be approximately 24 percent

$200 million three-year share repurchase program to continue

The Company will provide more details regarding its Outlook during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales of $308 million increased 3 percent from $300 million in the prior year quarter, driven by organic growth of 2 percent and a favorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent. Operating income was $32 million, or 10.4 percent of sales, compared to $29 million, or 9.5 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to higher price realization and operational efficiencies including restructuring savings. These factors were partially offset by higher wages and general inflation, lower sales volumes, restructuring and related charges of approximately $3 million in the current quarter and higher raw material costs. Adjusted operating income was $34.7 million, or 11.2 percent margin, in the current quarter, whereas operating income was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

Infrastructure sales of $184 million decreased 5 percent from $195 million in the prior year quarter, driven by organic sales decline of 3 percent and unfavorable currency exchange and business days effects of 1 percent, respectively. Operating income was $14 million, or 7.4 percent of sales, compared to $21 million, or 10.7 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower sales volumes, higher raw material costs and less price realization. Adjusted operating income was $14.8 million, or 8.0 percent, in the current quarter, whereas operating income was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on November 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2023.

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

2022 Sales $ 492,476

$ 494,792 Cost of goods sold 329,578

334,824 Gross profit 162,898

159,968 Operating expense 111,649

108,278 Restructuring and other charges, net 3,086

— Amortization of intangibles 3,045

3,164 Operating income 45,118

48,526 Interest expense 6,601

6,638 Other expense, net 89

1,009 Income before income taxes 38,428

40,879 Provision for income taxes 8,059

11,242 Net income 30,369

29,637 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 312

1,441 Net income attributable to Kennametal $ 30,057

$ 28,196 PER SHARE DATA ATTRIBUTABLE TO KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS Basic earnings per share $ 0.38

$ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37

$ 0.34 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 80,025

81,544 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 80,699

82,165

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,098

$ 106,021 Accounts receivable, net 288,655

307,313 Inventories 570,345

557,630 Other current assets 56,457

55,825 Total current assets 1,010,555

1,026,789 Property, plant and equipment, net 958,246

969,068 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 356,399

362,715 Other assets 187,560

188,662 Total assets $ 2,512,760

$ 2,547,234 LIABILITIES





Revolving and other lines of credit and notes payable $ 31,179

$ 689 Accounts payable 197,369

203,341 Other current liabilities 191,298

229,945 Total current liabilities 419,846

433,975 Long-term debt 595,374

595,172 Other liabilities 198,789

203,919 Total liabilities 1,214,009

1,233,066 KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,260,358

1,275,447 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 38,393

38,721 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,512,760

$ 2,547,234

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Sales:





Metal Cutting $ 308,229

$ 299,936 Infrastructure 184,247

194,856 Total sales $ 492,476

$ 494,792 Sales By Geographic Region:





Americas $ 246,742

$ 253,581 EMEA 148,709

131,308 Asia Pacific 97,025

109,903 Total sales $ 492,476

$ 494,792 Operating income:





Metal Cutting $ 32,117

$ 28,605 Infrastructure 13,644

20,787 Corporate (1) (643)

(866) Total operating income $ 45,118

$ 48,526



(1) Represents unallocated corporate expenses.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

In addition to reported results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the following financial highlight tables include, where appropriate, a reconciliation of adjusted results including: operating income and margin; ETR; net income attributable to Kennametal; diluted EPS; Metal Cutting operating income and margin; Infrastructure operating income and margin; FOCF; and consolidated and segment organic sales growth (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. There were no adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For those adjustments that are presented 'net of tax', the tax effect of the adjustment can be derived by calculating the difference between the pre-tax and the post-tax adjustments presented. The tax effect on adjustments is calculated by preparing an overall tax calculation including the adjustments and then a tax calculation excluding the adjustments. The difference between these calculations results in the tax impact of the adjustments.

Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the results of operations of the Company for the current and past periods. Management believes that investors should have available the same information that management uses to assess operating performance, determine compensation and assess the capital structure of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures used by management may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the disclosures below.

Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the second quarter and full fiscal year of 2024 have not been provided, including but not limited to: FOCF, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted ETR and primary working capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measures are net cash flow from operating activities, operating income, net income attributable to Kennametal, ETR and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities), respectively. Primary working capital is defined as accounts receivable, net plus inventories, net minus accounts payable. Because the non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors - including, but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, the tax impact of the items above and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters - reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except percents and per share data) Sales Operating

income ETR Net

income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 492,476 45,118 21.0 % $ 30,057 $ 0.37 Reported operating margin

9.2 %





Restructuring and related charges — 3,694 9.5 3,391 0.04 Differences in projected annual tax

rates — — (9.5) (444) — Adjusted results $ 492,476 $ 48,812 21.0 % $ 33,004 $ 0.41 Adjusted operating margin

9.9 %









(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Reported results $ 308,229 $ 32,117 $ 184,247 $ 13,644 Reported operating margin

10.4 %

7.4 % Restructuring and related charges — 2,539 — 1,155 Adjusted results $ 308,229 $ 34,656 $ 184,247 $ 14,799 Adjusted operating margin

11.2 %

8.0 %

Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF)

FOCF is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) less capital expenditures plus proceeds from disposals of fixed assets. Management considers FOCF to be an important indicator of the Company's cash generating capability because it better represents cash generated from operations that can be used for dividends, debt repayment, strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions) and other investing and financing activities.

FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022 Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 25,711

$ (10,748) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(31,799)

(29,484) Disposals of property, plant and equipment

3,048

202 Free operating cash flow

$ (3,040)

$ (40,030)

Organic Sales Growth

Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales growth (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) excluding the effects of acquisitions, divestitures, business days and foreign currency exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. Management reports organic sales growth at the consolidated and segment levels.

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Metal Cutting

Infrastructure

Total Organic sales growth (decline)

2 %

(3) %

— % Foreign currency exchange effect (3)

1

(1)

— Business days effect (4)

—

(1)

— Sales growth (decline)

3 %

(5) %

— %



(3) Foreign currency exchange effect is calculated by dividing the difference between current period sales and current period sales at prior period foreign exchange rates by prior period sales. (4) Business days effect is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in weighted average working days (based on mix of sales by country) by prior period weighted average working days.

