Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for First Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or "the Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Monday, November 13, 2023, after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 550-9893 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (858) 609-8959. Participants passcode 872058# then press 2 when asked Call. For those who are not able to listen to the call, a replay will be available shortly after the call by visiting our website at http://icmbdc.com/earnings-calls/.

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity investments of privately held middle-market companies. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15 million. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance or financial condition, are based upon current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

