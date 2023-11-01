Evinced Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor

The first digital accessibility company to ever be named in the Software Engineering: User Experience category

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evinced, in an industry first, announced today that it has been named by Gartner® as a 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor for Software Engineering. Evinced is the leading software company powering accessible web and mobile development.

(PRNewsfoto/Evinced) (PRNewswire)

An industry first, Evinced has been named by Gartner® as a 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor for Software Engineering.

Digital accessibility remains a daunting problem on the internet, largely because accessibility has been treated as an afterthought in the development process. Evinced's software-first approach takes a 180-degree turn from the past, ensuring that accessibility is bolted into every line of code that developers commit. This allows internal accessibility resources to build effective partnerships with internal engineering leadership, dramatically improves speed to market, and minimizes business risk.

"We're honored to be the first accessibility company named as a Gartner Cool Vendor in this category," said Evinced Co-Founder and CEO Navin Thadani. "We believe this is a sign of progress for web accessibility in general and a validation of the power and impact of our approach."

To view the full report 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: User Experience please visit evinced.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and Cool Vendors is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Evinced

Since launching in 2021, Evinced is the leading software for integrating accessibility into web and mobile development at the world's largest, most accessibility-committed companies. Evinced's powerful suite of tools enable designers, developers and accessibility professionals to automatically find, analyze, and prevent accessibility issues, reduce reliance on manual processes, minimize risk, and speed up time to market. Evinced is headquartered in California, with offices across the US, Europe, and Israel, and is backed by leading investors like Insight Partners, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), BGV, Capital One Ventures, and others.

CONTACT: Mike Zucconi, michael@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evinced