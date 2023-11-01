EHPLabs to Unleash a New Line of Ghostbusters Inspired Products for Halloween

This launch will introduce 3 new flavors across nine product SKUs inspired by the iconic Ghostbusters franchise

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EHPLabs , a global sports nutrition brand and home of OxyShred, announced today the unveiling of its first-ever collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to debut a line of EHPLabs' products inspired by the iconic and legendary Ghostbusters franchise.

This collaboration will bring three new flavors inspired by the Ghostbusters universe totaling nine product SKUs. Among these will be a tropical lime flavor named after well-known character Slimer and a tangerine flavor named Proton Plasma, aimed to capture the essence of the proton beams used to fight and capture ghosts. Both Slimer and Proton Plasma flavors will exist across EHPlabs products including Oxyshred a thermogenic fat-burner; Oxyshred Ultra Energy RTD, a functional metabolic energy drink; OxyGreens, best-tasting super greens; and Beyond BCAA + EAA Aminos. Additionally, as a part of the collaboration, the brand's Blessed Vegan Plant Protein will be offered in a Mini Stay-Pufts Marshmallow flavor inspired by the mini-stay puft ghosts from the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

"We are thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to launch new product SKUs inspired by Ghostbusters," said Izhar Basha, Founder and CEO of EHPLabs. "As we continue our mission to help people achieve a happier and healthier lifestyle, we are eager to integrate timely products that get customers even more excited to continue on their journey. This collaboration represents a significant achievement for EHPLabs to further solidify our presence in the U.S. market and really, this is only just the beginning. Consumers can look forward to finding their favorite new products in stores near them as we expand the Ghostbusters collaboration to other grocery and retail partners in 2024."

As of Halloween today, the initial product SKUs will launch in retail stores exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and will be available online on Amazon and EHPLabs's e-commerce store.

In addition to the product SKUs, EHPLabs and Sony Pictures Consumer Products will launch merchandise items including two EHPLabs x Ghostbusters T-shirts, two Blender Bottle shaker bottles, and a hat.

About EHPLabs

EHPLabs is a global sports nutrition brand that was founded in 2012 in Salt Lake City, Utah with the goal of empowering people to achieve their fitness goals, maximize physical performance and recovery, and live healthier lives. The brand is dedicated to researching and formulating the highest quality and most efficacious products in the fitness industry and is most renowned for its flagship product, OxyShred, which has helped to change millions of lives all across the world with its clinically proven formula. EHPLabs also offers a wide range of supplements including pre-workouts, protein powders, and BCAAs, to help support anyone on their journey to wellness. Whether you're looking to build muscle, lose weight, or simply maintain a healthy lifestyle, EHPLabs has a product to help you reach your goals.

About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

