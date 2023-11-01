Charity Navigator and Stand Together Foundation Announce Partnership to Reimagine how Charities Measure Effectiveness

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Charity Navigator and Stand Together Foundation announced the launch of a new Feedback Excellence best charities page, showcasing organizations that have incorporated feedback from their beneficiaries. This new resource will measure how deeply lives are affected by a charity, to provide donors with deeper insights beyond the number of people served or cost-effectiveness.

"One of the most reliable ways to determine a charity's effectiveness is by asking if its beneficiaries feel the impact," said Michael Thatcher, CEO of Charity Navigator. "Thanks to this strong collaboration with the Stand Together Foundation, donors can view insights about the beneficiary's perspective and can contribute confidently to organizations that serve causes close to their heart."

"We are excited to partner with Charity Navigator to test a transformative approach to measuring nonprofit effectiveness," said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together Foundation. "We feel that it is important to move beyond the days of accounting and efficiency metrics such as overhead and services rendered. We commend Charity Navigator for continuing to take steps toward an individualized, bottom-up approach that evaluates nonprofits based on the feedback of those they serve. If successful, we believe a customer-first approach could be a gamechanger for the entire social sector."

In partnership with Stand Together Foundation, Charity Navigator will pilot prominent display of the Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 10+ organizations as a signal of intentional listening and commitment to customer and beneficiary service. This step builds on Charity Navigator's existing constituent feedback measurement , and with the NPS metric feature, donors will have a comparative measure of beneficiary feedback to guide giving decisions.

Nonprofits that focus on customer insights can:

Better understand their audiences

Strengthen programs and improve results

Allocate resources more efficiently

Instill a culture of continuous improvement

In this initial phase, just over 10 organizations have been identified as exhibiting a customer-focused approach by listening to those they serve. These organizations have committed to displaying their Net Promoter Scores and completing the How We Listen section in their organization's profile. These organizations focus on a wide range of issues, including poverty, addiction, public safety, entrepreneurship and more. View the complete list of organizations here, Feedback Excellence

Click here to learn more about how Customer-First Measurement is elevating beneficiary feedback in the social sector.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, increase awareness, and build trust. Learn more at charitynavigator.org .

About Stand Together Foundation

Stand Together Foundation is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty in America by driving change from within communities. We are building a community of social entrepreneurs who believe in people, work from the bottom up and unite with anyone to do right. Since 2016, we have committed over $180 million and counting to fuel the innovation of nonprofits throughout the country to build stronger, safer communities where all people can learn, contribute, and realize their full potential. Our goal is to help nonprofit leaders maximize their impact to transform more lives – breaking cycles of poverty. Learn more at StandTogetherFoundation.org .

