Alef Partners with Frontera to Scale its PMN Platform Deployments Across Texas School and Across the Country

Empowering K-12 schools with Simple and Secure Private Mobile Networks for 21st-Century Learning

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef, a mobile connectivity SaaS platform company, has teamed up with Frontera Consulting Group, a connectivity provider and consultancy firm specializing in community data connectivity engineering and deployment solutions. Together, Alef and Frontera are opening doors for schools to provide equal access to quality education, regardless of a student's economic background, particularly pertinent when digital access has become a fundamental requirement for Learning.

"Deploying private networks in K-12 schools has never been smoother, thanks to Alef's extensive set of APIs" - Frontera

Alef and Frontera have partnered to implement Alef's Private Mobile Networks Platform, ensuring affordable, high-speed wireless internet access for families residing in close proximity to Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary School within the Nacogdoches, TX Independent School District community.

David Armstrong, the President of Frontera, expressed his enthusiasm and optimism about collaborating with Alef on this exciting project. He remarked, "At Frontera, we're passionate about revolutionizing education, and our partnership with Alef has been instrumental in this mission. Deploying private mobile networks in K-12 schools has never been smoother, thanks to Alef's extensive set of APIs. Their technology has not only simplified the process but has also opened doors to new educational possibilities. Together, we're empowering schools to provide a cutting-edge learning experience for students."

Alef is expanding into the Texas and wider U.S. markets. By partnering with System Integrators and Managed Service Providers, Alef is extending its reach, adding partners, and providing essential services to schools, libraries, and other educational institutions, allowing them to address digital equity issues and create the classrooms of the future within their districts.

"At Alef, we believe that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future, and our commitment to making private mobile networks accessible for young students and their families reflects this vision. Our solution prioritizes simplicity, speed, and affordability in deployment. We understand that schools need seamless technology integration to focus on what truly matters – educating the leaders of tomorrow. With Alef, we're not just connecting classrooms; we're bridging the gap between innovation and education," said Mike Mulica, CEO of Alef.

Education is one of the leading verticals deploying private cellular networks, and organizations deploying a CBRS-based network are seeing a return on their investment within 2-3 years. Alef's solution streamlines the costly and complex deployment of Private Mobile Networks, enabling school districts to seamlessly extend and manage private 4G & 5G wireless networks through their existing network management platform. Alef stands as a reliable partner for educational institutions in private mobile networks and is actively planning and designing such networks for school districts nationwide.

About Alef

Alef is the ONLY mobile connectivity SaaS platform company that gives enterprises and developers the independence to create, customize, and control their own private network infrastructure. Featuring simple and enterprise-centric secure integration, fast deployment, and unparalleled performance and economics, its solution removes long deployment times and the complexity of working with mobile network operators and, as such, revolutionizes the way school districts and other education institutions unlock mobility and productivity (from closing the digital divide to delivering new learning experiences.)

About Frontera

For the past 21 years, Frontera Consulting Group has specialized in community data connectivity engineering and deployment, primarily assisting counties, municipalities, school districts and others fulfill their goals of ubiquitous connectivity. Frontera's focus on multi-point communications, turnkey services, and cost-effective solutions provides critical infrastructure and support for clients and their communities.

To learn more about Alef, please visit https://www.alefedge.com

