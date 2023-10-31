2nd Tsinghua Higher Education Forum opens

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

The 2nd Tsinghua Higher Education Forum, initiated by Tsinghua University, opened in Beijing on Oct. 28. The theme of this year's forum was "Higher Education for Sustainable Development: Global Perspectives and Practices."

Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah, assistant director-general for Priority Africa and External Relations of UNESCO, speaks via video link at the 2nd Tsinghua Higher Education Forum, Oct. 28, 2023. [Photo courtesy of Tsinghua University] (PRNewswire)

Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah, assistant director-general for Priority Africa and External Relations of UNESCO, emphasized via video link the irreplaceable role of higher education in nurturing a sustainable, resilient and peaceful society. He also highlighted the need to establish a higher education framework that caters to the demands of the labor market, with the aim of narrowing the education gap, boosting academic mobility and harnessing technological advancements to reshape the global education landscape.

Guan Peijun, vice president of the China Association of Higher Education, speaks at the 2nd Tsinghua Higher Education Forum, Oct. 28, 2023. [Photo courtesy of Tsinghua University] (PRNewswire)

Guan Peijun, vice president of the China Association of Higher Education, noted that living in a complex and ever-changing world, it is extremely important to consider how the sustainable development of higher education, when realized, can provide insights for the sustainable development of humanity and the planet. He underscored the need to create a new pattern of international exchange and cooperation in higher education and ensuring long-term stable and robust development of higher education in China.

Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University, speaks at the 2nd Tsinghua Higher Education Forum, Oct. 28, 2023. [Photo courtesy of Tsinghua University] (PRNewswire)

Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University, pointed out that education plays a fundamental, strategic and pioneering role in the progress of human civilization, with higher education serving as the flagship. He added that Tsinghua is ready to enhance cooperation and exchange with global universities and jointly build higher-quality higher education geared toward sustainable development.

The 2nd Tsinghua Higher Education Forum, initiated by Tsinghua University, opens in Beijing, Oct. 28, 2023. [Photo courtesy of Tsinghua University] (PRNewswire)

The two-day forum featured three sub-forums centered on concepts, knowledge and ethics of higher education for sustainable development, construction of world-class universities, and innovation in education for the future, as well as a youth forum on the perspectives and actions of young people regarding the sustainable development of education.

2nd Tsinghua Higher Education Forum opens

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China.org.cn