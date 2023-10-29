88th CMEF Unveils Cutting-Edge Medical Breakthroughs in Shenzhen, Unleashing the Latest Medical Technologies and Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 88th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) officially kicks off on October 28 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The four-day tradeshow will feature over 10,000 products brought by over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

The CMEF has always been a key international platform for global medical equipment enterprises to showcase their innovative strength. The 88th CMEF is a comprehensive trade show covering the entire industry chain, where exhibitors demonstrate the latest technologies, products, and applications integrating innovations, new trends and real-life scenarios:

Medical Imaging : top exhibitors bring brand-new technical achievements, for example, Alltech Medical Systems is bringing a new generation of superconducting MRI; CNNC Accuray is debuting the helical dual-source CT imaging system and helical TOMO radiotherapy system perfectly embedded in a ring rack system.

IVD : focuses on biochemical diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, POCT, genetic testing, and other products of the whole industry chain, as well as home fast test, early cancer screening, and biological samples storage.

Medical Robotics : highlighting Meyer Spinal Surgery Robot that can "see" clearly the 3D positional relationship between surgical instruments and the patient's vertebral structure; and Mako's orthopedic surgery robot is the only one of its kind capable of performing the three operations of hip, knee, and unicompartment arthroplasty.

Medical Optics : focused on presenting total solutions for OR endoscopy, digestive endoscopy systems for early cancer screening, and full HD electronic endoscopy systems.

Medical Electronics : critical care and life-support monitoring equipment, including mobile continuous patient monitors, microwave ablation, and maternal and child health products.

Operating Room: presenting the new solutions of integrated operating room, digital composite operating room, OR/ICU equipment integration solutions.

According to industry analysis, in 2022, the scale of China's medical equipment industry reached 957.34 billion yuan and it is projected this growth will continue. With the industry upgrading achieved through technological development of the medical industry, China's medical equipment industry is expected to maintain high growth, projecting to reach a market scale of 105.64 billion yuan in 2023.

In the meantime, statistics from the World Bank have shown that the life expectancy in China reached 77.1 years in 2020 with a rising trend. The continuous improvement of life expectancy and disposable income will lead to the rapid growth of multi-level and diversified demand for health management, and the overall demand for health products and services will also increase dramatically.

CMEF will remain dedicated to the medical equipment industry, keeping abreast of the latest technology, product development, and market trends. In this way, CMEF can facilitate the continued progress of the medical equipment industry worldwide.

CMEF has recently revealed the exhibition dates for 2024, raising anticipation for the upcoming events. The 89th CMEF is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from April 11 to 14, while the 90th CMEF will be held in Shenzhen from October 12 to 15.

