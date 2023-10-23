Sibel Health Announces the Launch of a Powerful Physiological Monitoring Platform for Clinical Trials and New Strategic Collaborations

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibel Health, an award-winning digital health company, announces the release of Discovery - a powerful physiological monitoring platform designed specifically for clinical trials. The Discovery platform is a turnkey technology solution with FDA-cleared advanced wearable sensors for continuous vital signs monitoring and novel digital endpoints.

Medidata and Sibel's collaboration brings FDA cleared vital signs, sleep and novel digital measures to more clinical trials. (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to be the only monitoring solution FDA-cleared as a clinical grade sleep test at home and a continuous vital signs monitoring solution for heart rate via ECG, respiratory rate, SpO 2 , blood pressure and temperature,"

"It's really exciting to already see top tier pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions signing on as early adopters for our solution," says Steve Xu MD, CEO and cofounder of Sibel Health.

Sibel Health is collaborating with Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, to integrate Discovery into Medidata's cloud-based platform. The integration will enable biopharmaceutical and medical device companies and clinical research organizations to collect and analyze Sibel sensor data directly from study participants and derive insights sooner. This partnership brings together the strengths and expertise of the two industry leaders – Sibel Health's cutting-edge technology and Medidata's comprehensive clinical data solutions – to revolutionize the landscape of digital health monitoring.

"Real world, objective data measures are promising in their ability to measure what people care about the most with their specific conditions," says Martell." This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide 'Better Data for All' and enable clinical trials to run faster with fewer study participants while providing greater clinical insights."

"At Medidata, our unwavering commitment is to constantly redefine the boundaries of clinical research, all with the singular aim of expediting life-transforming treatments for patients," said Melissa Ceruolo, vice president of Engineering and Biomarker Analytics at Medidata. "By seamlessly integrating Sibel Health's pioneering monitoring capabilities and digital endpoints into our expansive platform, we are arming researchers with unprecedented tools for groundbreaking discoveries. We are excited at the potential of this partnership to propel clinical trials forward and ultimately transform the practice of healthcare."

About Sibel Health: Sibel Health is a leading provider of advanced healthcare technology, with FDA clearance for vital signs monitoring capabilities, sleep analysis, and novel digital endpoints such as scratch, swallow, and cough detection. Sibel Health is committed to improving patient outcomes through innovative digital health solutions.

About Medidata: Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. With over 20 years of groundbreaking technological innovation across more than 30,000 trials and 9 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,100+ customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization. Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata .

For more information about Sibel Health and Medidata, please visit the websites for Sibel Health and Medidata .

Sibel Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sibel Health