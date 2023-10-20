Fortnite Veterans 'Noodle Cat Games' Raises $12 Million to Bring Innovation to the Action RPG Genre

Funding round led by Hiro Capital with participation from Makers Fund, KRAFTON, and Sony Innovation Fund

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle Cat Games, a leading independent game development studio, is excited to announce the completion of its Series A funding round of $12 million led by Hiro Capital, with additional participation from Makers Fund, KRAFTON, and Sony Innovation Fund. Led by gaming industry veterans from renowned studios such as Epic Games, Electronic Arts, and BioWare, the team has worked in leadership roles on legendary titles such as Fortnite, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Infinity Blade. Noodle Cat is excited to push forward development on their first original IP title, an innovative multiplayer Action RPG..

David Hunt, CEO of Noodle Cat Games, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The game industry is ripe for a revolution in how we work - a revolution that maximizes individual creative impact, leading to better games and greater team satisfaction. Over the last year, Noodle Cat has iterated from hypothesis to an effective development structure that has resulted in a unique gameplay experience. We're excited at the opportunity this fundraising round gives us to fully execute on building awesome games in pursuit of a better future for the industry. I'm deeply grateful to the world-class investors that are supporting our vision."

Noodle Cat is focused on building a flexible, iteration-based games studio that prioritizes creativity, employee health, career growth, and equitable compensation. The Series A funding round will be used to accelerate development and scale up the team, with the goal of continuing to assemble the best creative talent from across the gaming industry.

Sir Ian Livingstone, General Partner at Hiro Capital, added, "We are privileged to be backing such a strong founding team of industry veterans. I look forward to supporting Noodle Cat as they build a world class studio and implement their vision. We fully support Noodle Cat's creative approach, their game development process, and their commitment to putting the player first. Most importantly, their game is a lot of fun!"

"We're thrilled to be part of this exciting journey with Noodle Cat Games," said Joseph Tou, Managing Director, Sony Ventures. "Their vision for innovation in the Action RPG genre, utilizing physics-based combat, combined with the vast experience of their team, creates a compelling formula for success. They have created a strong culture focused on sustainable growth and success, and we have confidence in their capacity to thrive in the ever-evolving gaming industry."

More details on Noodle Cat's inaugural title will be revealed in 2024, but for now, the studio is focused on building out more of the team that will help bring their vision to life. Those interested in applying can find open positions listed at https://noodlecatgames.com/careers .

About Noodle Cat Games: Designed for Creativity

Noodle Cat is an independent game studio, on a mission to change the current standard of game development. Built on a culture of trust, creativity, and empathy, the Noodle Cat team is dedicated to learning, collaborating and pushing boundaries in a healthy, flexible working environment. Founded by former Epic Games and Electronic Arts veterans, Noodle Cat is a fully remote studio. To learn more, please visit https://noodlecatgames.com/ .

About Hiro Capital: Investors in the Future

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg Technology Venture Capital fund that invests globally in Games, IP, Spatial Computing & Metaverse Technologies. Hiro Capital invests at Seed through Series B stages and backs experienced entrepreneurial teams, building innovative technologies and content with a strongly differentiated proposition and with the scaling opportunity to become very large. The Hiro Capital team are Games and Technology investors who are also Games and Technology entrepreneurs. Hiro Capital's core belief is that Videogames, Spatial Computing Technologies, Creator Platforms, and Digital Sports will be a central pillar of Entertainment, Economic, and Social Life in the mid-21st century. Hiro invests in the innovators who are building that future. https://hiro.capital/

