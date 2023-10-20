Farris, Riley & Pitt Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Family of Jamea Harris

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farris, Riley & Pitt, a nationally-recognized personal injury law firm, has been retained by the family of Jamea Harris and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis, and Brandon Miller (7:23-cv-01424-LSC, U.S. District Court – Northern District of Alabama Western Division). Jamea Harris died as a result of a gunshot wound on January 15 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and two former University of Alabama student athletes have been charged. The firearm was allegedly brought to the location of her eventual death by Brandon Miller. The following statement is issued on behalf of Jamea Harris' family:

Farris, Riley & Pitt is a full-service plaintiff's firm based in Birmingham, Alabama. Farris, Riley & Pitt has represented clients affected by a wide range of personal injury or serious accidents in the state of Alabama and beyond for more than 27 years. If you or someone you know needs legal services, contact Farris, Riley & Pitt by calling 205-324-1212 or by email at law@frplegal.com. For more information, visit the firm’s website at deliveringjustice.com. (PRNewswire)

Words will never accurately describe the heartbreak we feel in the wake of Jamea's devastating and unnecessary death. We have several unanswered questions surrounding the events leading to the shooting death of our daughter and our is hope to get answers.

Jamea was taken from our family, her friends, and her son Kaine by a senseless act of gun violence. For those who are mourning her loss with us: We thank you for the light of love and support you have shown our family during these difficult times. To all others, we request that you afford our family privacy pending the full outcome of this matter. We ask that you direct any and all inquiries to our attorney Kirby Farris.

This suit is filed by Kirby Farris and Malia Tartt. Kirby Farris is a founding partner of Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP.

About the firm:

Farris, Riley & Pitt is a full-service plaintiff's firm based in Birmingham, Alabama. Farris, Riley & Pitt has represented clients affected by a wide range of personal injury or serious accidents in the state of Alabama and beyond for more than 27 years. If you or someone you know needs legal services, contact Farris, Riley & Pitt by calling 205-324-1212 or by email at law@frplegal.com . For more information, visit the firm's website at deliveringjustice.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP