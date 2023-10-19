National Grid Awarded $50 Million Federal Infrastructure Grant to Integrate More Clean Energy on the Grid

Funds will be used towards $140 Million project cost to implement innovative new technology to provide better grid control, allowing for greater distributed energy resource flexibility

WALTHAM, Mass. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid has been awarded a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for a project that will deploy digital technology to optimize the use of distributed energy resources (DERs) to improve electric system reliability and resilience. The project is ultimately expected to lead to greater development and adoption of decarbonized resources, such as solar and energy storage.

(PRNewsfoto/National Grid) (PRNewswire)

The U.S. DOE announced the awards yesterday. National Grid's proposal, called the Future Grid Project, was chosen from among more than 100 proposals submitted by utilities, industry, academia, and state entities from across the country. This federal funding opportunity is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in 2021 under the Grid Resilience and Innovative Partnerships (GRIP) Program. The total cost for the Future Grid project is about $140 million. The federal funds will supplement a $90 million investment by National Grid.

"This is a tremendous win for our customers in Massachusetts and New York," said Stephen Woerner, President of National Grid, New England. "As we strive to accelerate the clean energy transition, the advanced software technology we've proposed will not only allow for faster and easier integration of decarbonized resources but also will unlock the full value of these resources for the benefit of our customers and the grid. We thank the Department of Energy for their support and look forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work."

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is about to supercharge National Grid's efforts to modernize our electric infrastructure, helping integrate more clean energy, and making our power grid more resilient," said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York. "When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, it was the win-win-win of life-saving investments in grid resilience, creating good paying jobs, and that promoting clean energy that I had top of mind. I am proud to help deliver this major federal investment to power Upstate NY's clean energy future and power the future of New York's electric infrastructure New Yorkers."

"Improving reliability and resilience of our electric grid is foundational to addressing climate change and building our clean energy future," said U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko of New York. "In Congress, I've spearheaded efforts to support grid modernization, including in our Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and following my call to the Department of Energy to support National Grid's project, I'm thrilled to see that push paying dividends now with this award. This Future Grid project will help us meet our decarbonization goals and create clean energy jobs while also ensuring affordable electricity services for New Yorkers and critically disadvantaged communities across the state. My gratitude to all involved in this worthy project."

"I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to do more than rebuilding the roads, bridges, and water systems we depend on. We passed it to also make long overdue investments in upgrading our electric grid to deploy green energy, increase resiliency, reduce outages, and lower prices for hardworking families," said U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts. "With this significant federal award for National Grid, that means Massachusetts families will benefit directly once again from this landmark law."

"Clean distributed energy technologies offer tremendous benefit for ratepayers in Massachusetts," said Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony. "Our climate goals demand a future-ready electric grid to integrate an increasing amount of renewable energy generation. Grid enhancing technologies like those provided by the Future Grid Project will support a clean energy grid and reduce the need for expensive traditional grid upgrades."

The Future Grid Project will deploy digital technology solutions at locations specifically targeted to benefit disadvantaged communities in New York and Massachusetts to improve electric system reliability and resilience and bring more clean energy resources to those areas.

The project is expected to maximize the value of DERs through advanced network management, resource orchestration, and control. The project will build upon foundational grid modernization investments currently being implemented in electric service territories in New York and Massachusetts, including advanced metering infrastructure, advanced distribution management systems, distributed energy resource management systems, and more. The Future Grid project is expected to expand training and pre-apprenticeship programs in partnership with several local community-serving institutes.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Grid