G20 Nations Can Drastically Reduce Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Through Transforming the Logistics Sector, RMI analysis offers solutions

NEW DELHI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The G20 nations house two-thirds of the global population and are responsible for over three-quarters of global trade and GDP. They can greatly influence the transformation of the logistics sector, which plays a pivotal role in global economic development. However, it is also a significant contributor to environmental challenges, including carbon emissions, resource depletion, and air pollution.

Recognizing the need for transformation, RMI (founded as the Rocky Mountain Institute) released a report on Transforming the Logistics Sector Across G20 Nations. Akshima Ghate, an expert on transportation who leads RMI's India Program, shared that RMI's latest publication offers potential solutions such as Zero-Emissions Trucking Corridors to scale ZET deployment and Logistics Parks that can potentially serve as centralized hubs for all logistics activities, facilitating seamless logistics operations. In addition to these solutions, the report features 17 more solutions with global examples that can serve as important learnings for G20 nations to contextualize and adapt.

The report was released during a webinar focused on sustainable logistics practices and their role in achieving a more sustainable future. Expert panelists engaged in a dynamic discussion, sharing their experiences and insights on how nations can promote sustainable logistics through policy initiatives, infrastructure development, and financial investments.

The panelists recognized the importance of decarbonizing the logistics sector due to its large share of global CO 2 emissions and the expected rapid increase in emissions in the years to come. Each panelist expressed optimism about the array of solutions available to reduce the environmental impact while enhancing the sector's efficiencies. They also emphasized the need for logistics players to select the most appropriate solutions for their specific requirements. Key themes that emerged included a focus on reducing freight demand and emission intensity, a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to solution design, and the necessity for greater knowledge sharing among industry participants across different regions.

