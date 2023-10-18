Reflexion Unveils 'Reflexion GO' on Meta Quest: A New Era of VR Neuro Training, Backed by Elite Athlete Partnerships

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lancaster-based cognitive training leader, Reflexion , launched its most ambitious product to date: 'Reflexion GO' for Meta Quest. This state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) experience ushers in a revolutionary approach to neuro training.

"We've been using Reflexion to get into flow state." - Felipe Eichenberger , Performance Director, Denver Nuggets

Founded by CEO Matt Campagna, Reflexion has consistently showcased dedication to pushing the boundaries of cognitive performance. The team's transformative journey began eight years ago from a friend's personal setback—an ice hockey head injury. Today, the company's vision and commitment to enhancing neuro performance have garnered the trust of elite organizations and athletes, including the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, US Army, Air Force, and Under Armour.

The launch of 'Reflexion GO' is also championed by a consortium of elite athletes and performance directors. Partnerships with the likes of Tony Kanaan (Indy 500 Champion), Felipe Eichenberger (NBA Champion Denver Nuggets Performance Director), Nicila Costello (Australian Flyweight Champion), and several others underline the product's impact and credibility in the athletic community. "For me cognitive training is the key to staying sharp on and off the track and Reflexion GO has got it all" said Kanaan.

"Reflexion GO represents more than a technological leap. It signifies a commitment to athletes, ensuring they can train their cognitive skills with the same intensity and precision as their physical ones," stated Matt Campagna, CEO of Reflexion. "To have the endorsement of such high-caliber athletes is both an honor and a testament to our product's potential."

Features of 'Reflexion GO' on Meta Quest include:

Cutting-Edge Immersive Drills : Designed to stimulate a wide range of cognitive skills in a VR environment.

Personalized Experience: Virtual Coach™ personalizes the training experience with daily and weekly goals based on a user's sport, position, and skill level.

Flow State Optimization: Reflexion adjusts training difficulty on the fly based on users' abilities to help them maintain flow state.

Data-Driven Insights: The platform provides analytics and reports that show users how they stack up.

Price: $29/mo or $299/yr

Hi-Res Images: HERE

Years of data collection have demonstrated the efficacy of Reflexion's training and assessment methodologies in multiple sports. And now available on Meta Quest, Reflexion is available in an accessible form factor.

About Reflexion

Reflexion, headquartered in Lancaster, PA, is a cognitive training leader with a mission to revolutionize human performance. Founded after a traumatic ice hockey injury, the company pivoted from concussion-focused solutions to become a leading name in cognitive performance training with its flagship product, the Edge—a 6-foot wide portable touchscreen device used to assess and train cognitive performance. With a reputation bolstered by customers including the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, US Army, Air Force, and Under Armour, Reflexion stands at the forefront of cognitive enhancement technology.

With 'Reflexion GO', the company ventures into the immersive world of VR, promising athletes and enthusiasts an unparalleled training experience.

For media inquiries, product trials, or interviews please contact:

Phone: (717) 347-8576

Email: press@reflexion.co

Web: https://reflexion.co

