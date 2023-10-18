Poppulo Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications

Poppulo has been recognized in three consecutive Gartner Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications reports for its Poppulo Harmony platform.

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poppulo, a leading communications experience software company, has received recognition in the October 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications. This report underscores the significance of effective internal communication in enhancing the overall employee experience.

"We understand the importance of employee communications in harmonizing the employee experience."

We believe the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications named Poppulo a Purpose-Built workforce vendor for its ability to deliver a multichannel communications approach that reaches office and frontline workers with impactful, personalized communications.

According to Gartner, "Eighty-two percent of employees say it's important for their organization to see them as a person, not just an employee, but only 45% think their organization actually sees them this way."1

"Our recent research showed that the average enterprise loses $19M a year due to ineffective communications. To improve the employee experience as well as impact the bottom line, businesses are critically responsible for genuinely connecting, informing, and engaging employees," said David Levin, CEO, Poppulo. "We understand the importance of employee communications in harmonizing the employee experience and are honored to receive Gartner's recognition for the third consecutive year. This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to providing enterprise organizations with the essential tools to facilitate meaningful connections with their employees."

Key findings from the report include2:

Corporate communications, marketing communications and HR leaders use employee communications applications (ECAs) to inform the workforce about business activities, cultural topics, operational needs and job-related priorities.

Frontline employee experience drives many ECA efforts, fueling greater interest in operational communications, "superapps" and digital signage.

ECA products help internal communications teams plan, automate, analyze, deliver and gather staff feedback. They support workforce segmentation, multichannel delivery, campaign-style execution, personalization, and quantitative and qualitative analytics.

A reduction in technology overlap improves employee experience and measurement efforts by prioritizing multichannel integration and specialized ECA capabilities that address high-impact business scenarios.

Notably, the report highlights the potential impact of Generative AI on the ECA market as a promising trend, noting that "Generative AI promises to transform how employees experience communications."

"We recognize the resource constraints faced by communication teams, which is why we developed the industry's sole enterprise-grade AI employee communications suite," Levin said. "Our carefully managed generative AI features aim to equip communicators and employees with the intelligence and automation they need to enhance productivity and engagement."

For further insights into ECA trends, predictions, and the market landscape, you can access the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications report here . For further information on Poppulo's AI enhancements, please visit this link .

About Poppulo:

Poppulo is the leading communications and workplace experience software company. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 4,500+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including 47 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com . Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

