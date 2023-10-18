eLoghomes Honored by NAHB for Excellence in Log Home Design

BATTLEBORO, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) Building Systems Councils (BSC) has awarded eLoghomes with the BSC Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in the category of log home design.

The annual awards are judged and presented by an independent panel of industry experts. Award categories include single-family, multifamily, and commercial projects built using modular, panelized, concrete, log, and timber frame construction. At the judges' discretion, the categories can be further subdivided based on square footage.

eLoghomes was recognized with the following award for excellence in log home design:

Winner: Log Home – More than 4,000 square feet – Lake Placid Buena Vista Project

We are thrilled to be recognized by the NAHB's Building Systems Council," said Gary Rosenfield, President and CEO of eLoghomes. "We are very happy to have had the opportunity to work with the homeowner on this special design of their log home. I would also like to thank the team at eLoghomes for their contribution and collaboration with our customer," Rosenfield added.

About the Lake Placid Buena Vista Project

The Lake Placid Buena Vista Project, a 4,500-square-foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bath log home, took the award in the single-family 4,001+ square-foot category.

The Whiteface Grand Peaks Lodge is a fully customized Buena Vista log home model constructed in the gorgeous Lake Placid, NY area. Scenic views and pristine grounds accent this unique piece of architecture and luxury property. With an open area design, grand dining room custom-made for entertaining, and soaring 28-foot-high cathedral ceilings with uniquely handcrafted accent beams, the Whiteface Grand Peaks Lodge is truly a one-of-a-kind, heirloom log home.

Homeowner Gene M. commented, "I am extremely pleased with the design and construction of my home. I want to thank eLoghomes for its support throughout the process."

About eLoghomes

eLoghomes is a leading log home and log cabin kit provider, and offers a construction service to erect the shells of those homes across the United States.

eLoghomes' extensive catalog includes more than 200 log home models ranging in size from 400 to more than 4,000 square feet. We use high-grade eastern white pine, sourced from professional mills committed to environmental responsibility. eLoghomes' models also include energy-efficient features, including windows, doors, and our proprietary 6-point WeatherLink™ system, which creates a weather-tight seal in the log walls, ensuring maximum longevity.

eLoghomes' log home and log cabin planning specialists, customer service, design, and construction teams help home buyers through the building process, from design to delivery to shell erection. Learn more about our products and services at www.eloghomes.com . For more information on the home, visit www.grandpeakslodge.com .

Contact: eLoghomes

Email: info@eloghomes.com

Phone: (888) 675-3678

