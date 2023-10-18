Butterfinger® Invites Adults to Celebrate Halloween with First-Ever Butterfinger-Inspired Cocktail in Partnership with Digital Creator & Brand Fan, Tinx

Adults can now enjoy their favorite Halloween candy as a cocktail with the "Butterfinger-Tini"

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger®, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar, is introducing a spooktacular (and scarily irresistible) new way for adults to enjoy everyone's favorite candy bar this Halloween season – because why should trick-or-treaters have all the fun?!

The iconic brand teamed up with quite possibly their number one fan, digital creator Christina Najjar, aka Tinx, to mix up their first-ever cocktail recipe for Halloween: the Butterfinger-Tini. Now, fans 21+ can enjoy a new way to celebrate the spooky season with delicious and nostalgic flavors.

Inspired by the peanut-buttery and chocolatey elements of a Butterfinger bar, the Butterfinger-Tini features 2 ounces peanut butter whiskey, 1 ounce chocolate syrup, 1/2 ounce Butterscotch Syrup, 3 dashes chocolate bitters, and 1.5 ounces cream or non-dairy creamer.

To create the Butterfinger-Tini, add all measured ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and double strain into a Butterfinger rimmed martini glass. For the Butterfinger rim, brush a martini glass with peanut butter and roll the rim of the glass in Butterfinger Bits or crushed bars. Finally, sip and enjoy!

"Butterfinger was the candy I was always super excited to receive when I went trick-or-treating, so naturally, I am super excited to unveil the one and only, Butterfinger-Tini – a cocktail recipe featuring my favorite candy, specially crafted for adult fans like me," said Tinx. "Whether you're celebrating Halloween with your friends at home or heading to a party – and we all know I love both – the Butterfinger-Tini is the perfect way to appreciate Halloween's most sought-after candy. To all my fellow Butterfinger and cocktail lovers, enjoy!"

"Butterfinger is an irresistible, peanut-buttery treat that people have loved for 100 years, especially during the Halloween season. And our first-ever Butterfinger-inspired cocktail is a new way for adults (21+) to lean into the spirit of Halloween," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth®. "We know Tinx is a huge Butterfinger fan, so she was the perfect partner to help create a cocktail recipe to bring the flavors of Butterfinger to life in an exciting new way."

