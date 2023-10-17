Klarna Expands Marketing Solutions Through Partnership with Rokt

Rokt's AI technology to deliver more relevant experiences for consumers in Klarna app

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced its partnership with Klarna , the AI powered global payments network and shopping assistant. Through the partnership, Klarna will leverage Rokt's advanced technology to unlock new marketing solutions for retailers and drive even more relevant experiences for consumers on Klarna's AI-powered shopping app.

Rokt announced its partnership with Klarna.

Rokt's ecommerce solution enables companies to unlock additional revenues, acquire consumers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones. The company uses advanced machine learning to present highly relevant offers to each shopper in the final stages of an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert.

"We are thrilled to partner with Klarna, which has been such a trailblazer in payments and is well known for engaging consumers in a meaningful way," said Elizabeth Buchanan, Chief Commercial Officer of Rokt. "By delivering relevant offers to shoppers on Klarna's shopping app, Rokt will expand Klarna's marketing solutions across all categories, create deeper consumer connections and drive incremental profit."

Klarna and Rokt's partnership offers brands the ability to target consumer segments by demographic and location, ensuring ads shown are relevant and compelling to the shopper. This new offering also allows Klarna shoppers to access valuable and relevant offers from brands such as Hulu, HelloFresh and AdoreMe.

"We are dedicated to expanding Klarna's role as a growth partner for retailers and continuing to offer consumers tailored shopping experiences that meet their preferences," said Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna. "Rokt's technology will complement our own AI-powered shopping feed and create incremental value for both our retail partners and our shoppers."

Retailers and brands are leveraging Klarna's marketing and ad solutions to put their message in front of the company's US network of 37 million highly engaged and loyal shoppers. By partnering with Rokt, Klarna aims to offer retailers another opportunity to connect with their target audience and maximize conversion, while creating more curated shopping experiences for consumers.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a third year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to accelerate commerce with consumer needs at the heart of it. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna's fair, sustainable and AI-powered payment and shopping solutions are revolutionizing the way people shop and pay online, empowering consumers to shop smarter with greater confidence and convenience. More than 500,000 global retailers integrate Klarna's innovative technology and marketing solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, and Nike. For more information, visit Klarna.com .

