Bodensteiner to Provide Expert Witness Testimony to Senate Committee

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary announced Jill Bodensteiner, JD, MBA, vice president and director of athletics at Saint Joseph's University, will serve as an expert witness at the Committee's hearing on Name, Image and Likeness and the Future of College Sports on Oct. 17.

Bodensteiner, a former labor and employment lawyer and long-time collegiate athletics administrator, is uniquely positioned to offer testimony on the complex and multifaceted nature of name, image and likeness; student-athlete employee status; and gender equity among student-athletes. The NCAA has tapped Bodensteiner to serve on numerous committees and working groups related to name, image and likeness. She will represent Saint Joseph's, and like institutions, offering an opinion beyond that of the Power 5 conferences that have dominated the conversation to date.

Bodensteiner's testimony, along with other witnesses, will be streamed live on the Judiciary Committee's website.

