Wealth Enhancement Group Expands by Adding KCS Wealth Advisory, LLC, an Independent RIA With Over $373 Million in Client Assets

The addition of KCS Wealth Advisory, LLC adds one office location in the Los Angeles area and brings Wealth Enhancement Group's total client assets to more than $70.5 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $70.5 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of KCS Wealth Advisory, an independent RIA with one location in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Led by Managing Partners Laura Gilman and Ken Waltzer, the team will join Wealth Enhancement Group, bringing approximately $373 million in assets under management.

"We are grateful that KCS Wealth Advisory decided to join Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "By partnering with our firm, the team at KCS will have access to additional resources to allow the team to enhance their services while remaining committed to their clients' long-term success."

Since 2004, each of the founders had their own individual financial practices, and in 2014, they merged their firms to form KCS Wealth Advisory. Together, they are committed to enhancing the lives of their clients.

Ken Waltzer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KCS Wealth Advisory said, "The combination of KCS Wealth Advisory with Wealth Enhancement Group will enable us to continue to provide superior service to our clients with even more investment and planning options. At the same time, I feel confident that my clients will remain in excellent hands when I eventually retire."

The addition of KCS Wealth Advisory adds another office location to the Los Angeles area, increasing the number of Wealth Enhancement Group offices in the state of California to 17.

Laura Gilman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KCS Wealth Advisory, said, "The abundance of resources that Wealth Enhancement Group brings to KCS will allow me to serve my clients even better than before, as well as free me from administrative burdens, allowing me to spend more time helping my clients achieve financial peace of mind."

"The team at KCS has worked hard to cultivate lasting relationships with their clients," said Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. "KCS Wealth Advisory emphasizes their mission to collaborate with clients to help them reach their financial goals, and we're excited to bring them onboard."

Advisor Growth Strategies, a management consulting and transaction advisory firm serving the RIA industry, served as KCS Wealth Advisory's transaction advisor.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 90 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $70.1 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of August 31, 2023. KCS Wealth Advisory, LLC had approximately $373 million in client assets as of July 14, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of KCS Wealth Advisory, LLC assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $70.5 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

