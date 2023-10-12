SystImmune, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in U.S. Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BL-B01D1 for the Treatment of Metastatic or Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune, Inc (SystImmune), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the first patient was treated on October 10th, 2023 with BL-B01D1, a first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugate targeting both EGFR and HER3, as part of the global, multi-center Phase 1 study, BL-B01D1-LUNG-101, that is underway to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of BL-B01D1 in individuals with Metastatic or Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The study, anticipated to enroll around 100 participants, includes two dosing schedules (Cohort A and Cohort B) and three phases (dose escalation, dose finding, and dose expansion).

"This study underscores our commitment to advancing medical science and improving the lives of those affected by NSCLC. We look forward to the results of BL-B01D1-LUNG-101 in diverse populations and its potential impact on NSCLC care," stated Dr. Martin S. Olivo, Chief Medical Officer at SystImmune.

This registered study is titled "A Phase 1 Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of BL-B01D1 in Subjects with Metastatic or Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer," and this research represents a significant step forward in NSCLC treatment possibilities. NCT05983432

About BL-B01D1

BL-B01D1 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed by SystImmune, targeting both EGFR and HER3, proteins that are highly expressed in most epithelial tumors. The tetravalent BL-B01D1 possesses two binding domains blocking each Growth Factor Receptor, which both drive cancer cell proliferation and survival. Inheriting the SI-B001 mechanisms of action, BL-B01D1 effectively blocks EGFR and HER3 signals to cancer cells, thereby reducing proliferation and survival signals. Upon antibody-mediated internalization, BL-B01D1 is trafficked to cancer cell lysosomes and liberates its therapeutic payload that induced genotoxic stress activating pathways leading to cancer cell death.

The two targets of BL-B01D1 are broadly expressed in epithelial tumors, including NSCLC, Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Nasopharyngeal carcinoma, Gastrointestinal tumors, Gynecological tumors, and others. The therapeutic conjugated toxin of BL-B01D1 comprises SystImmune's Ex-0115 linker-payload platform, a proprietary Top1 inhibitor conjugated to the bi-specific antibody by a stable, cleavable linker. Each BL-B01D1 carries 7-8 units of SystImmune's proprietary ED-04 toxin.

About SystImmune

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Redmond, WA. It specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has several assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any research and development information provided by SystImmune is intended for general information purposes only. Such information is not intended to provide complete medical information. We do not offer patient-specific treatment advice and if you have medical conditions, please see your medical doctor or healthcare provider.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the expectations regarding the company's goals, strategies, results of operations, performance, business prospects, and opportunities, including but not limited to the ability to gain Investigational New Drug status for the resulting new product and the ability to develop a successful formulation. Terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "could," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "will," "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking statements.

While SystImmune, Inc. believes that expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are based on the company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available to the company at the time such statements are made, it cannot give assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. Such forward-looking statements are not fact and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For additional information about the company, please visit https://systimmune.com/.

