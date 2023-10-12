Shadowbox Appoints Health Tech CEO Evan Steele to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, a leading innovator in healthcare automation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Evan Steele, founder and CEO of rater8, as a new member of its Board of Directors.

"We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare technology," said Evan Steele , CEO, rater8.

Mr. Steele is a seasoned entrepreneur and technology leader with a proven track record of success in the healthcare technology sector. He spearheaded the development and growth of multiple start-ups, scaling them from concept to successful exit. He currently serves as CEO of rater8, an industry leading solution enhancing the patient experience while improving healthcare provider ratings and their online presence.

Mr. Steele was a medical practice administrator for nine years before becoming the founder and CEO of SRS Health, an electronic health records (EHR) company focused on specialty physician practices. His focus on software ergonomics and his passion for customer service enabled high-volume specialty physicians and practices to operate at peak efficiency.

"Shadowbox is thrilled to welcome Evan Steele to our Board of Directors," said Gregory A. Stein, founder and CEO of Shadowbox, "Having built an electronic health record application from the ground up, Evan understands the opportunities that Shadowbox presents in advancing secure and compliant data exchange between EHRs and other health and social service providers."

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Shadowbox," said Evan Steele. "I have great admiration for the company's commitment to driving positive change in healthcare through innovative technology, and I am excited to contribute to its future success. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare technology."

Evan Steele's appointment to the Board of Directors further solidifies Shadowbox's commitment to excellence and its mission to elevate patient care by making information easy to access and safe to share no matter where it resides. His vision and expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding the company towards even greater success in the years ahead.

About Shadowbox

Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented automation platform built for healthcare. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox offers instant integration and automation across the healthcare ecosystem.

