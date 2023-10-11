THE RITZ-CARLTON SPA ORLANDO, GRANDE LAKES ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXURY SWISS SKINCARE BRAND, VALMONT

Visitors can now experience new treatments and products featuring the Valmont skincare and fragrance products at the award-winning spa

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is enhancing its offerings at the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa by launching a new partnership with The Valmont Group, a luxury Swiss skincare, beauty, fragrance, and aesthetics house. Guests can now experience new luxury treatments and purchase products directly at the spa — the only spa in Orlando and The Ritz-Carlton portfolio to offer this exclusive brand.

Located within Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida everglades, which is also home to JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers a 40,000-square-foot nature-inspired refuge. The wellness retreat offers 40 treatment rooms, a full salon and barbershop with an array of services ranging from massages, to body treatments to facials. The spa is expanding its offerings to create impact-driven results for guests with Valmont's patented products sourced from nature and science. Valmont is a leader in the cellular cosmetics research community as the brand provides powerful and visible anti-aging results with its science-driven formulations.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa is offering various facials utilizing these cutting-edge products, including Energy of the Glaciers and Luminosity of Ice which are offered for 50-minutes or 80-minutes, retailing for $315 and $415, respectively. For those looking for a one-of-a-kind facial experience, visitors can enjoy the 100-minute Masterpiece Facial which features Elixir Des Glaciers products, retailing for $850.

"We want to continue to innovate and offer new services and products to our clientele," said Director of Spa, Tony Angel. "This partnership with Valmont not only demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing world-class beauty and spa offerings, but also our dedication to bringing the latest developments in skincare to the Orlando community."

For guests looking to bring a touch of The Ritz-Carlton Spa experience home with them, many of the products used throughout these facials will be available for purchase onsite. Additionally, for those looking to entice the olfactory senses, Valmont's House of Fragrance will have three collections available at the spa, including Storie Veneziane, Collezione Privata and Palazzo Nobile.

This partnership follows The Ritz-Carlton Spa recently being voted the best hotel spa in the country for the second year in a row, according to USA TODAY 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and to book a reservation at Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com .

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

