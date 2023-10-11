Decentralized Crypto Financial, Inc., Launches Groundbreaking BETA Program to Help Companies Leverage The Benefits of Tokenization While Staying in Compliance with SEC.

Simultaneously DCF Opens Access for EU (EEA), UK & UAE Investors to Invest Directly In DeCryptoFi, The First Ever SEC Qualified Equity that is Fully Operational on its own KYC Compliant Blockchain.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized Crypto Financial , Inc. (DeCryptoFi), the first blockchain platform dedicated to making digital assets available in compliance with all SEC and Federal Government laws and regulations, announced the launch of their groundbreaking new Beta program. The DCF Beta program is designed to provide startups and operational businesses with a SEC compliant, tokenized equity or security offering, a first of its kind that provides an alternative to the traditional ICO model.

The new program is seeking blockchain and traditional companies who have the desire to leverage the benefits of tokenization, like providing liquidity for their project or investors, but want to minimize the risk associated with traditional token offerings, like being sued by the SEC.

"The value and benefits of tokenization of real world assets, including equity, is undeniable, but there is still some fear around regulatory and compliance when it comes to token offerings. These fears stem from the fallout around the Blockchain ICO era", said DCF, CEO Nick Scherling. "We've worked tirelessly to solve this problem and are excited for the blockchain community to leverage this SEC complaint solution and provide companies with improved liquidity. It's going to be a real differentiator for the small business community not only in the crypto space, but more broadly."

The product announcement comes in tandem with DCF opening access for qualified investors in the EU (EEA), UK, and UAE, another key milestone on an ambitious roadmap. DeCryptoFi stock issuance has been fixed at 500,000,000 shares, with Founder and CEO, Nick Scherling, being the largest shareholder. 50M Shares are set aside for "Mining" through DeCryptoFi's Work Compensation Program with halvings coded to take place every 4 years. Shares can be purchased online at DeCryptoFi.com .

"Our mission at DeCryptoFi is to build an open and transparent financial system for the digital age that leverages the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional and digital assets. That's exactly what we're doing today", DeCryptoFi CTO, Dr. Wesley Kaplow. "We're extremely pleased with how well our team has executed on the 2023 roadmap and we have ambitious plans for the rest of the year."

To learn more about the new Beta Program or to learn more about DeCryptoFi visit our website at DeCryptoFi.com

For media inquiries or interviews reach out to Media@DeCryptoFi.com

