SAINTS & SINNERS HAIRCARE PARTNERS WITH PACER'S NATIONAL BULLYING PREVENTION CENTER

Campaign Donates $10 Per Tube During World Bullying Prevention Month

RENO, Nev., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning Saints & Sinners Haircare announces its partnership with PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center during October's World Bullying Prevention Month. "We are thrilled to announce Saints & Sinners' partnership with PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center," says Michael Wilson, CEO and Founder of Saints & Sinners. "In addition to a meaningful donation, our goal is to use our voice to spread the PACER mission to create a world without bullying. Growing up with a special needs brother taught me that bullying is so cruel and shaped who I am as an adult. We have all experienced the painful consequences of bullying. Unfortunately, simply knowing something is wrong doesn't change anything unless you do something about it." Adds Julie Hertzog, Director, PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center, "Bullying prevention doesn't depend on one person to create solutions. All adults have a responsibility – and a role to play – at school, at home, or working together with students and the community to create positive change."

Cult classic Saints & Sinners works alongside PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center to eliminate bullying!

Saints & Sinners will generously donate $10 of every Velvet Divine Hair Masque sold to coincide with World Bullying Prevention Month for ten days in October. Widely received by both editors and consumers, Saints & Sinners Velvet Divine Hair Masque is a highly regarded cult classic, having won multiple awards including NewBeauty Magazines "Best Hair Mask" and "Readers' Choice Favorite Best Deep Conditioning Mask." Saints & Sinners is known throughout the luxury haircare space as the brand that consistently delivers luxurious, salon quality results with the cleanest of formulations. Saints & Sinners is committed to product performance and integrity above all else while refusing to formulate with inexpensive, toxic ingredients. Vegan Saints & Sinners Velvet Divine Hair Masque provides the perfect balance of moisture and protein and delivers the luxury experience the sophisticated consumer demands.

About Saints & Sinners Haircare

Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuff® brand, Saints & Sinners provides award-winning haircare without the nasty ingredients found in inferior products. Saints & Sinners founders Michael and Diana Wilson recently received Fashion Group International's Rising Star Award for Beauty Entrepreneur. Product awards include NewBeauty Magazine's "Best Moisturizing Shampoo", "Best Hair Mask" and "Readers' Choice Favorite Best Deep Conditioning Mask" as well as Beauty Launchpad Magazine's "Best Hair Oil", "Best Shampoo", "Best Dry Shampoo" and "Best New Launch". Saints & Sinners is available at www.realsaintsandsinners.com, Holt Renfrew, Amazon and select luxury salons and spas throughout Canada and the United States.

About PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center

Founded in 2006, PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, so that all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities and online. PACER provides innovative resources for students, parents, educators, and others, and recognizes bullying as a serious community issue that impacts education, physical and emotional health, and the safety and well-being of students. Learn more about PACER here: https://www.pacer.org/BULLYING/

